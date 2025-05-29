Trintech Builds on Record-Breaking FY25 with Accelerated Global Growth and AI Innovation in Q1 FY26

Trintech expands international presence, continues to advance AI Financial Close capabilities, and fuels strong customer momentum

DALLAS, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trintech, the global leader in AI Financial Close solutions for the Office of Finance, announced today continued global growth and expansion in Q1 FY26 following a record-breaking FY25 (ended January 31, 2025). Driven by market-driven innovation and an unyielding commitment to customer and partner success, Trintech's solutions continue to deliver transformative results related to AI Financial Close —streamlining, automating, and accelerating the reconciliation and financial close process for organizations of all sizes.

"Our strong Q1 results highlight Trintech's commitment to innovation, customer success, and global growth," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "With new customer wins, expanded deployments, AI-driven advancements, and new offices in India, we're proud of the momentum we've built. Our growing partnership with Workday is unlocking new value for joint customers, and we're excited by the market's response. Trintech also continues to lead in the banking and financial services industry, where our ability to automate complex processes—such as high-volume daily matching—helps some of the world's most demanding organizations modernize and scale with confidence."

Trintech's focus on cultivating a game-changing partner ecosystem continues to deliver. With an amplified focus on our partnership with Workday--the world's fastest growing ERP provider, driven by AI—Trintech continues to help new and existing joint customers unlock ROI with best-in-class reconciliation and financial close processes.

"One of our main goals in looking for a solution was simply to get our reconciliation activities into a database or solution (rather than Excel), but we also use a three-way match system, so there's a lot of intricate data points and factors to consider, as well. We saw demos of a few other solutions, but Trintech's matching capabilities are unmatched. No other solution on the market compares to how we can match with Trintech." – CNG Holdings

"We regularly have 200,000+ transactions every month, but during our busy season we'll ramp up to over a million credit card transactions a month. Leveraging automation has been a huge help in managing this volume, for both transaction matching and balance sheet reconciliations." – H&R Block

"Workday has served us well as our ERP. Their partnership with Trintech is a huge plus for data management and we're excited to further integrate the systems to further optimize our financial processes." - Enova

Reinforcing its commitment to innovation, Trintech introduced significant enhancements in Q1 across its Adra (mid-enterprise), Cadency and Frontier (large enterprise) solutions. Within the Adra Suite, Trintech unveiled AI-driven Journal Entry Automation, a breakthrough designed to help mid-enterprise organizations centralize and streamline journal entry creation, approval, and ERP posting to accelerate their financial close. Simultaneously, Trintech expanded its Cadency solution with new Intercompany Automation capabilities that simplify and standardize complex intercompany processes across global entities. The enhancements automate transaction matching, reconciliation, cost allocations, and settlements—cutting down manual work, improving compliance, and speeding up the financial close. Additionally, the introduction of DirectCloud for both Cadency and Frontier offers large-enterprise customers with more stringent security features. While providing all the efficiency and ROI gains of a cloud environment, DirectCloud customers gain the security of single-tenancy and a direct, non-internet-based link to their environment – ensuring the highest security without sacrificing efficiency.

As part of its global expansion, Trintech launched new operations in Bengaluru and Noida, India—strategic hubs designed to accelerate growth, drive innovation, and strengthen its presence in the rapidly evolving Asia-Pacific financial close market. These investments, along with the appointment of Claudia Pirko to lead efforts in the APAC region, underscore Trintech's commitment to meeting growing international demand and enhancing service delivery worldwide.

Lastly, Trintech's continued focus on innovation, successful customer deployments, and a strong commitment to excellence have earned the company multiple industry accolades in FY25. Its AI Financial Close solutions were ranked #1 on several G2 grids for financial close software and recognized as a Market Leader in Featured Customers' 2025 Financial Close Management Software Customer Success Report. Additionally, in 2025, Trintech was recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation, and for the tenth consecutive year in the Dallas/Fort Worth region—demonstrating its ongoing commitment to a thriving workplace culture and meaningful employee engagement.

