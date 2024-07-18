Trinasolar Vertex N 720W series module tops PV Magazine indoor performance tests

CHANGZHOU, China, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trinasolar's Vertex N 720W series module has achieved top ranking in a PV Magazine test, demonstrating its excellent performance in all categories in indoor performance tests. Alongside the Vertex S+ clear black module, these two modules secured the top two spots among all TOPCon modules tested.

The PV Magazine test encompasses both indoor performance tests and outdoor test evaluations, aiming to provide a comprehensive assessment of PV module performance from numerous perspectives.

There are five mandatory categories in the indoor tests: visual inspection, electroluminescence (EL), low-light performance, temperature coefficient and potential-induced degradation (PID), as well as an optional category of light-induced degradation (LID). Trinasolar's Vertex N 720W series module and the Vertex S+ clear black module ranked first and second respectively among all TOPCon modules tested, with their average scores being 95 and 92 in the mandatory test categories, highlighting the superior performance and reliability of Trinasolar's modules.

Trinasolar's Vertex N modules exhibited the best overall performance among all TOPCon modules in the low-light performance and temperature coefficient tests, the two key indicators most affecting the module's energy yield per watt. Trinasolar's Vertex N modules scored well ahead of the other products in the PID and LID tests, the two sub-categories of reliability. This ensures smooth operation in particularly tough environments.

Trinasolar's Vertex N 720W series module and its Vertex S+ clear black module use n-type i-TOPCon technology, based on the advanced 210mm product technology platform. These two modules deliver exceptional value in all application settings, with high power, high efficiency, high energy yield, high reliability and low LCOE.

Cao Yunduan, head of global branding and marketing at Trinasolar, said: "Our Vertex N and Vertex S+ modules have become hugely popular worldwide as a result of their reliability and performance and have been applied in many different settings. The impressive performance of Vertex N and Vertex S+ modules in the recent tests reaffirms our dedication to delivering superior products that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Trinasolar, with its mission of "Solar Energy for All", is dedicated to offering more customer value by developing high-efficiency and high-power products with top-notch technology, contributing to a net-zero future.

