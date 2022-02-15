Trillium Health Partners Receives Historic $105 Million Donation from The Peter Gilgan Foundation

"We want to thank Peter Gilgan and The Peter Gilgan Foundation for this historic donation that will transform health care for everyone living in the West GTA and help set a new standard of care for our country," said Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO, THP Foundation. "Peter Gilgan is the most generous benefactor to health care in Canadian history, and we could not be prouder that he and his family have chosen Trillium Health Partners as the recipient of this extraordinary donation. Peter's unparalleled generosity embodies the power of philanthropy to help transform health care and will inspire others to step up so THP can realize its bold vision of a new kind of health care for a healthier community."

As the province announced on December 1, 2021, the new Mississauga Hospital will replace the existing 62-year-old facility, and a new patient tower at Queensway Health Centre will be home to needed complex care and rehabilitation services at THP. These projects represent the largest capital build in Canada's history and will add more than 600 beds across the organization, for a total of almost 2,000 beds, to accommodate the incredible growth in this community, making THP the largest hospital in Canada. These projects will also help to relieve capacity pressure at Credit Valley Hospital, and improve the patient experience across all three sites.

"We serve one of the fastest growing and most diverse populations in Canada and have been challenged with an unprecedented demand for care. Adding to this pressure, during the pandemic, our community has been the hardest hit. THP's unwavering commitment is to solve these challenges through innovation and high performance," said Karli Farrow, President and CEO, THP. "On behalf of our community and THP's dedicated team of staff, professional staff, volunteers and learners who work hard to provide exceptional care each and every day, we are so grateful to Peter Gilgan and The Peter Gilgan Foundation for playing such an instrumental role in supporting our vision and helping to build new infrastructure that creates a more complete, efficient and equitable health system."

THP is the largest community-based academic hospital network in Canada, with 1.7 million patient visits per year across three main sites: Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre. THP cares for a population of 2.2 million people in the West GTA, with the most inpatients and most births per year in Ontario, and some of the largest volumes for emergency care and surgery. THP's scale and volume foster clinical excellence and the critical mass needed to offer complex and highly specialized treatments. THP has 14 regional programs, which boast top provincial performers such as neurosurgery, stroke and cardiac health, with care provided by top talent attracted by the hospital's commitment to innovation. THP provides teaching to over 1,250 new health care professionals, including physicians, and has a leading research and innovation center, The Institute for Better Health, focused on population health.

Advance work is already underway at the Mississauga Hospital site, with construction on the new Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital expected to start in 2025. The Queensway Health Tower construction is expected to start in 2024.

"As the community has grown and diversified, so have the demands on the hospital. The additional struggles presented by the pandemic have underscored the critical need for modern health care facilities, and challenged our health care workers like never before," said Peter Gilgan, Chairman and CEO, Mattamy Asset Management and founder of Mattamy Homes. "THP will combine bold new infrastructure with a proactive approach to community health – it's the complete solution we urgently need. And because I started my business in this region many years ago, this gift is a way of giving back to the community and to recognize our amazing health care workers for their commitment. I'm thrilled to be able to support THP in its much-needed mission to transform health care."

About Trillium Health Partners Foundation

Trillium Health Partners Foundation is dedicated to raising the critical funds needed to address the highest priority needs of Trillium Health Partners, the largest community-based hospital network in Canada. For more information, please visit trilliumgiving.ca.

About Trillium Health Partners

Trillium Health Partners is the largest community-based hospital network in Canada. Comprised of Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre, Trillium Health Partners serves the growing and diverse populations of Mississauga, West Toronto and surrounding communities. Trillium Health Partners is a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto and home of the Institute for Better Health. For more information, visit thp.ca. For more information about Trillium HealthWorks, THP's redevelopment projects, please visit https://trilliumhealthworks.ca.

About The Peter Gilgan Foundation

The Peter Gilgan Foundation is a private family foundation created by philanthropist and business leader Peter Gilgan. The Foundation aims to improve the lives of children and families by empowering charities that help the world transition to a more healthy, prosperous and sustainable future. Based in Toronto, Canada, the Foundation supports work in the Greater Toronto Area, across Canada, and in developing countries. Donations totaling more than $375 million have been directed to a variety of causes, including health and wellness, recreation and active lifestyles, educational institutions, international development and environmental protection. The Peter Gilgan Foundation's current focus is on children, youth, and families, as well as environmental protection and international development. For more information, please visit: www.petergilganfoundation.org.

