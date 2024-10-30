MONA AND ASH SINGH DONATE $10 MILLION TO IGNITE WELLNESS, BUILD NEW HOSPITAL AT TRILLIUM HEALTH PARTNERS

Extraordinary gift to advance wellness for staff, professional staff, learners, volunteers and patients and to help build the future home of The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital at Trillium Health Partners

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Mona and Ash Singh have made a monumental gift of $10 million to Trillium Health Partners to help build the future home of The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital and create a world-class wellness program for the hospital's dedicated staff, professional staff, learners and volunteers as well as patients, their families and the community. The initiative reflects a growing awareness of the key role of wellness and promoting disease prevention, encouraging a more holistic and proactive approach to health to benefit the individual and, more broadly, the hospital and the health system.

Mona and Ash Singh donate $10 million to ignite wellness and help build new hospital at Trillium Health Partners (CNW Group/Trillium Health Partners Foundation)

Mona and Ash Singh are entrepreneurs who live in the community of Trillium Health Partners, the hospital where their two children were born. They have a long history of giving to the hospital and their philanthropic leadership will help raise the community dollars needed to make this incredible project come to life. The family is also passionate about investing in overall wellness, particularly for healthcare teams who have experienced increased stress over the last few years due to the pandemic and health human resource shortages. They are committed to supporting Trillium Health Partners in developing a comprehensive, data-driven Wellness Program that benefits staff, professional staff, learners, volunteers, caregivers, and patients. This program can also be shared to benefit healthcare institutions across Canada.

The wellness program has three key areas of focus:

People: The Singhs' donation will support Trillium Health Partners in building a leading holistic wellness program, starting with frontline staff, professional staff, learners and volunteers, to ensure optimal personal wellbeing that will contribute to increased quality of patient care.

Wellness Space: The future home of The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital will be designed to advance wellness by dedicating unique spaces in Canada's largest hospital to promote wellness for the community.

largest hospital to promote wellness for the community. Partnerships: Collaboration will be key as Trillium Health Partners works closely with the community and partners to foster wellness beyond the walls of the new hospital.

"The Singhs' remarkable gift to advance wellness is a powerful example of philanthropy that can ignite positive change to the health care system. Their generosity will provide the resources to develop a hospital model that elevates wellness and self-care to benefit our people and then be shared across the province, Canada and the world," said Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO, Trillium Health Partners Foundation.

The future home of The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital will be the largest hospital in Canada on completion, with more beds, shorter wait times and greater specialization closer to home, more professional staff, clinicians and support staff, better technology to treat patients and new spaces that meet the highest standards of patient comfort and infection prevention. The new hospital presents an unprecedented opportunity to embed wellness into its very structure. With the Mona & Ash Singh Wellness Hub open to the community on the high-traffic main floor and the Mona & Ash Singh Wellness Centre for staff, professional staff, learners and volunteers on the lower level, the hospital will set a new standard by incorporating wellness into health care facility design.

"We have long believed in the benefits of wellness and in promoting disease prevention in daily living and are proud to support this groundbreaking initiative at Trillium Health Partners, a leader in health system innovation. It expands on the idea of a personal commitment to healthy living to a collective commitment to foster wellness across the hospital, from frontline care to patients. The potential benefits are huge," said Mona and Ash Singh.

"At Trillium Health Partners, we believe that wellness—of body, mind, and spirit—must be at the heart of everything we do," said Karli Farrow, President and CEO of Trillium Health Partners. "Our commitment to promoting health and preventing illness extends beyond the walls of acute care, encompassing partnerships that support a holistic, integrated approach to well-being for our people and the community we serve. Mona and Ash, your remarkable gift will fuel our mission to deliver a new kind of health care for a healthier community and we could not be more grateful."

About Trillium Health Partners

Trillium Health Partners is the largest community-based hospital network in Canada. Comprised of Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre, Trillium Health Partners serves the growing and diverse populations of Mississauga, West Toronto and surrounding communities. Trillium Health Partners is a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto and home of the Institute for Better Health. For more information, visit thp.ca. For more information about Trillium HealthWorks, THP's redevelopment projects, please visit https://trilliumhealthworks.ca.

About Trillium Health Partners Foundation

Trillium Health Partners Foundation is dedicated to raising the critical funds needed to address the highest priority needs of Trillium Health Partners, the largest community-based hospital network in Canada. For more information, please visit trilliumgiving.ca.

Follow us:

Twitter: @THP_foundation, @THP_hospital

Facebook: @trilliumhealthpartners

Instagram: @trilliumhealthpartners

SOURCE Trillium Health Partners Foundation

For more information, contact: Laura Gambino, Senior Associate of Public Relations and Corporate Communications; Trillium Health Partners Foundation, [email protected] / 416-274-3738