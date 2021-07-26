"At Voyce, we leverage the power of technology to deliver human language interpreter services for health care professionals and their patients. In this exciting new partnership with Trillium Health Partners, Voyce will support the hospital in meeting the language requests of its diverse patient population," said Andrew Royce, CEO of Voyce. "Together, we are working to improve health equity and access to care for patient populations in need."

Voyce provides specialized video remote interpretation using professional interpreters with specialized training in over 235 languages and dialects. As part of the pilot program, CT scan patients in the Mississauga Hospital's DI unit, who need interpretation services, will be given tablet devices equipped with the Voyce app. These patients will be able to speak directly with an interpreter, virtually, who can then translate in English to their THP health care provider in real-time. The pilot program will run for 90 days and will be assessed based on a variety of criteria including patient and staff feedback on ease of use, ease of access, and the quality of interpretation services provided.

"At Trillium Health Partners, we are investing in new approaches and innovations to create a new kind of health care for a healthier community," said David Stankiewicz, Vice President of Information Services, and Chief Information and Privacy Officer, at THP. "Ensuring strong communications between patients and their care providers is vital to us. With instant and broad language capabilities, and integration with our new digital health record system, Voyce can help to create efficiencies and ultimately enhance the patient care experience."

THP serves one of the most diverse communities in Canada, with over 55 countries represented, more than 130 languages spoken, and over 18,000 newcomers from outside the country arriving each year. More than 7,700 hours of language interpretation services were provided to patients at THP in 2020. The pilot program with Voyce represents an important step in THP's efforts to ensuring their teams have the right tools to support the highest quality of care.

About Voyce Video Remote Interpretation

Voyce provides on-demand, immediate access to a network of interpreters who can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for interpretation in over 235 languages, including American Sign Language. Interpreters are reached via video or audio through the Voyce proprietary mobile application that runs on almost all Apple and Android smartphones and devices, as well as any web enabled computer. Interpreters can also be reached by simply dialing a phone number. Voyce engages highly qualified, professional medical interpreters. This ensures that our interpreters are fully trained with advanced levels of proficiency in interpreting before going through the internal review program.

About Voyce

Voyce is a technology company deeply committed to helping people in need facing language barriers, enabling them to easily and quickly communicate and get help. Its professional and qualified language interpreters provide interpretation across a variety of technology and telehealth platforms in 235+ languages and dialects, including American Sign Language. Across Canada, the U.S., U.K. and globally, Voyce supports thousands of sessions a day providing language assistance to those in need. Learn more at www.voyceglobal.com.

About Trillium Health Partners

Trillium Health Partners (THP) is one of the largest community-based hospital systems in Canada. Comprised of Credit Valley Hospital, the Mississauga Hospital and the Queensway Health Centre, THP serves the growing and diverse populations of Mississauga, West Toronto, and surrounding communities. THP is a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto and is an associate member of the Toronto Academic Health Science Network. THP is committed to reducing inequities and improving health in the community. Visit www.trilliumhealthpartners.ca.

SOURCE Voyce

