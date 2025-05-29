TRILLIUM ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF BUSINESS COMBINATION AGREEMENT

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Trillium Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: TCK.P) ("Trillium" or the "Company") announces that its previously announced business combination agreement entered into between Bankview 1827 Investment Corp., Capitol Hill 1426 Investment Corp., and Sunalta 1509 Development Corp. (collectively the "Vendors") and certain affiliated entities, dated May 17, 2024, and as amended on October 24, 2024 and March 30, 2025 (together, the "Agreement") has been terminated and the proposed transaction will not proceed.

For more information on the Agreement and the transactions contemplated by the Agreement, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 21, 2024, October 25, 2024, and December 9, 2024.

About Trillium Acquisition Corp.

Trillium is a capital pool company created pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). It has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the policies of the TSXV, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

