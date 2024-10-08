TRILLIUM ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES SECURED LOAN RELATED TO BUSINESS COMBINDATION AGREEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Trillium Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: TCK.P) ("Trillium" or the "Company") announces pursuant to the business combination agreement entered into between the Company and Bankview 1827 Investment Corp., Capitol Hill 1426 Investment Corp., and Sunalta 1509 Development Corp. (collectively the "Vendors"), and affiliated entities, dated May 17, 2024 (the "Business Combination Agreement"), the Company intends to provide Bankview 1827 Investment Corp. (the "Borrower") with a secured loan in the amount of $225,000 (the "Loan") for funding the operating expenses of the Borrower in accordance with Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and upon the approval of the Exchange.

The Loan shall bear the prime interest rate of the Royal Bank of Canada per annum and only matures upon the termination of the Business Combination Agreement, pursuant to the terms thereof, and is subject to certain events of default, as will be stipulated in the loan documents to be entered to between the Company and the Borrower.

All dollar figures stated in this press release are provided in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.

For further information regarding the assets of the Vendors and the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, see the press release of the Company dated May 21, 2024, announcing the entry of the Business Combination Agreement.

About Trillium Acquisition Corp.

Trillium is a capital pool company created pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). It has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the policies of the TSXV, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the advancement of the Loan; the terms thereof; approval by the Exchange and the completion of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks:

there is no assurance that Trillium and the Vendors will obtain all requisite approvals for the secured loan, the approval of the TSXV (which may be conditional upon further amendments to the terms of the Business Combination Agreement); and

the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies. These fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Trillium with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca .

Trillium assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Trillium.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

