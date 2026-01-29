Trigon Pacific Terminals reports 14% boost in export volumes

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. (Trigon) handled 10.4 million metric tonnes of Canadian dry and liquid bulk products through its terminal in 2025 – representing fully 40 per cent of all cargo exported through the entire Port of Prince Rupert and a 14% increase in terminal volumes over the previous year.

As northern BC's largest bulk export terminal, Trigon handles Canadian steelmaking and thermal coal, and petroleum coke. Trigon also provides rail unloading and berth services for liquid propane gas (LPG) exports.

"Our volume growth is noteworthy, but success isn't measured by volumes alone. Rather, for Trigon, it is about working to enable Canada's trade objectives and through that, building even stronger communities on Canada's northwest coast," said Trigon President and CEO Craig Olley.

While Trigon's long-standing commodity mix continues to deliver both business success and extensive local economic benefits, Trigon remains focused on maintaining its strong safety and environmental performance in addition to advancing transformative diversification projects, which are well aligned with national export growth goals.

"This is the time for everyone in Canada to put aside the barriers that have stood in the way of our collective success and work together to realize our full potential as a nation," added Olley.

In June 2025, Trigon declared a final investment decision on the $750 million Trigon Pacific LPG project and is actively working to advance past current obstacles and get shovels in the ground. Trigon has also secured agreements with those seeking to export and purchase LPG.

"There's a huge market opportunity to expand exports of Canadian LPG to the Asia-Pacific," Olley noted. "Trigon is ready to step up and help close the growing export-capacity gap with our LPG project – a competitive and truly open-access facility – giving customers options and taking Canadian LPG exports to the level markets are looking for."

Construction of Trigon's Berth Two Beyond Carbon (B2BC) second berth advanced well in 2025 with completion of marine infrastructure expected in the first half of 2026. Trigon is also well positioned to proceed with the land-based infrastructure needed for a low-carbon energy export hub, as soon as production of alternative fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen proceeds.

Japan and South Korea were key destinations for exports departing from Trigon's berth in 2025, with additional volumes headed to China, India and parts of Europe.

Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited is a multi-commodity bulk export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. With a skilled workforce and proven operational excellence, it is a key link between Western Canadian commodity producers and their Asia-Pacific customers. Privately owned – with equity positions held by the Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla – Trigon is committed to transformational growth strategies aligned with global energy and climate-related imperatives.

