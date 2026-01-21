Trigon Pacific Terminals announces Chief Executive Officer Succession - Robert Booker Transition and Appointment of Craig Olley

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. (Trigon) today announced that after an exceptional six years of service and as part of Trigon's leadership succession plan, Chief Executive Officer, Rob Booker, will transition to Strategic Advisor and Craig Olley, Trigon's current President, will succeed Mr. Booker as CEO.

Mr. Olley will assume his new role effective today and will also join the Trigon board. Mr. Booker's focus will be to continue with Trigon as Strategic Advisor for Diversification and Expansion through 2026 and supporting a succession process initiated with Mr. Olley's appointment as President last year.

"On behalf of the Board, I thank Rob Booker for his strong leadership, which significantly advanced Trigon's diversification and transformation into the company we are today, said John Staudinger, Chair of Trigon's Board of Directors. "Rob has raised the bar for profitability, operations, safety and environmental performance that are now deeply ingrained within Trigon and we are grateful that he will continue to be a part of Trigon in the Strategic Advisor role."

Mr. Olley, Trigon's incoming CEO is an experienced executive with a proven track record spanning decades in mining, transportation and port terminal operations. He will oversee and lead all aspects of the marine terminal in addition to advancing critical initiatives currently underway, including completion of Trigon's Berth Two Beyond Carbon second berth, Trigon Pacific LPG and the other diversification projects underway.

"I am excited by the opportunities ahead for Trigon. Through Rob's focus and efforts, the company has strong momentum, and I look forward to building on that foundation. We have a fantastic team with the energy and drive to deliver for the customers and communities we serve," said Mr. Olley.

"It has been an honour and privilege to serve as Trigon's CEO for the past six years and to work with so many talented people – within Trigon, with our business and community partners, elected officials and public servants right across Canada and around the world. I look forward to seeing even greater success as Craig leads Trigon into this next phase," added Mr. Booker.

Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited is a multi-commodity dry and liquid bulk export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. With a skilled workforce and proven operational excellence, it is a key link between Western Canadian commodity producers and their Asia-Pacific customers. Privately owned – with equity positions held by the Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla – Trigon is committed to transformational growth strategies aligned with global energy and climate-related imperatives.

SOURCE Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited

For more information, or to arrange an interview, please contact: Nicola Lambrechts - 604-970-9113 | [email protected]; Kevin Hanson - 778-834-3050 | [email protected]