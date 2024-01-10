Trigon Pacific Terminals initiates regulatory review for planned Canadian LPG export project

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - As a critical step in securing the necessary project approvals, Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. (Trigon) has completed the Project Description for its proposed Trigon Pacific LPG Project and submitted it to the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

The Project Description outlines key project attributes, including the compelling advantages of minimal environmental impact, low development costs, and the opportunity for needed diversification within the port and along the west coast of North America.

Trigon Pacific Terminals completes Project Description for proposed LPG project, initiating regulatory review process. Post this

This combination of benefits is unique to Trigon's project, which is economically self-sufficient, as the storage and handling equipment will be built on existing land repurposed for liquid petroleum gas (also known as propane and butane) exports, and will leverage existing infrastructure. In parallel, Trigon is in advanced commercial negotiations with potential customers.

"The Trigon LPG project is about opening up Canada's northwestern export trade corridor, and providing jobs and economic opportunity for a region that is often left behind," said Rob Booker, CEO of Trigon. "Without investments likes ours, opportunity will continue to migrate elsewhere, which is particularly concerning given the upcoming ban on thermal coal exports that make up such of big part of exports handled through Prince Rupert today."

Trigon continues to pursue legal action to enforce its lease rights to handle additional Canadian commodities and is continuing to advance project planning in light of its confidence that this action will be resolved in its favour. Subject to regulatory review and other approvals, Trigon anticipates being ready to start operations by late 2027.

Project Details

98,000 cubic metres of new LPG storage capacity.

Will leverage existing LPG vessel loading infrastructure.

Will leverage existing rail yard, with new rail unloading facilities to provide complete unit train unloading.

Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited is a multi-commodity bulk and liquefied gas export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. With a skilled workforce and proven operational excellence, it is a key link between Western Canadian commodity producers and their Asia-Pacific customers. Privately owned – with equity positions held by the Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla – Trigon is committed to transformational growth strategies aligned with global energy and climate-related imperatives.

SOURCE Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited

For further information: For more information, or to arrange an interview with Trigon, please contact: Kevin Hanson - 778-834-3050 | [email protected]; Nicola Lambrechts - 604-970-9113 | [email protected]