TricorBraun to Acquire Veritiv's Rigid Containers Business, Further Expanding Its North American Footprint

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- TricorBraun, a global packaging leader, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Veritiv Containers, previously known as All American Containers.

Veritiv Containers is a national distributor of both custom and stock rigid packaging solutions for the food and beverage, wine and spirits, personal care, nutraceutical, and industrial sectors. The business operates from facilities across North America.

"This acquisition further enhances our North American footprint, offering customers expanded solutions and supply chain options," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "The Veritiv team is highly respected for their expertise, focus on quality, and customer service, and we are pleased to welcome them to the TricorBraun family."

Veritiv Containers' leadership team will remain with TricorBraun and all dedicated team members will be offered positions with the company. Effective with the closing of the transaction, Veritiv Containers will operate as TricorBraun.

Guy Considine, leader of the Veritiv Containers business added "we are grateful to have been part of the Veritiv team since the acquisition of All American Containers, and we are excited to join TricorBraun because of its significant focus on rigid packaging, where we can continue to grow, develop, and take terrific care of our customers, suppliers, and team members."

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025 after customary regulatory approval and completion conditions.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC, acted as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell served as legal advisor to TricorBraun on the transaction.

Veritiv Operating Company, headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading full-service provider of packaging, jan-san, and hygiene products, services, and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S. and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers.

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We leverage our scale, comprehensive scope and unparalleled expertise to solve customers' complex packaging problems and help them win in the marketplace. TricorBraun is composed of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

