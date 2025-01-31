TRICORBRAUN COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF VERITIV'S RIGID CONTAINERS BUSINESS

Acquisition Further Expands TricorBraun's North American Footprint

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Veritiv Containers, previously known as All American Containers. The transaction was originally announced on December 9, 2024.

"We are pleased to grow our industry-leading primary packaging offering, providing customers with expanded services and supply chain options," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "We have great respect for the Veritiv team's expertise, quality, and customer service, and are excited to officially welcome them to the TricorBraun family."

Veritiv Containers is a well-respected distributor of rigid packaging solutions for the food and beverage, wine and spirits, personal care, nutraceutical, and industrial sectors. The acquisition further strengthens TricorBraun's North American footprint, adding seven locations and more than 500,000 square feet of additional capacity to the company's industry-leading network.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Advisors

Guggenheim Securities, LLC, acted as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell served as legal advisor to TricorBraun on the transaction.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We leverage our scale, comprehensive scope and unparalleled expertise to solve customers' complex packaging problems and help them win in the marketplace. TricorBraun is composed of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Becky Donner, [email protected]