Tricon Announces Inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Tricon Residential Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index (the "Index") effective as of the close of business on June 18, 2021. The Index has confirmed Tricon's inclusion in its June 2021 Quarterly Review.

The Index is a leading benchmark index for listed real estate investment companies and Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs") worldwide. It was developed by FTSE Russell in collaboration with the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), the European association for listed real estate, as well as the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit), a U.S.-based association for REITs and publicly-traded real estate companies.

"We are delighted to join the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index. This is an important milestone in our transition to a real estate owner and operator, creating stronger alignment between our business and our capital markets profile," said Gary Berman, President and CEO of Tricon Residential. "We expect our index inclusion to open the door to a broader investor base, and we look forward to welcoming new shareholders to participate in our growth."

About Tricon Residential Inc.

Tricon Residential is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of over 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada with a primary focus on the U.S. Sun Belt. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy. We strive to continuously improve the resident experience through our technology-enabled operating platform and innovative approach to rental housing. At Tricon Residential, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life's potential. For more information visit www.triconresidential.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events, including statements regarding the Company's inclusion in the Index and the potential impact of such inclusion. Forward-looking information and statements are based on management's expectations, intentions and assumptions. If unknown risks arise, or if any of the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE Tricon Residential Inc.

For further information: Investors: Wissam Francis, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-323-2484, Email: [email protected]; Wojtek Nowak, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Tel: 416-925-2409, Email: [email protected]; Media: Tara Tucker, Vice President, Communications, Tel: 416-925-4041, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://triconresidential.com/

