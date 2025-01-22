Tribe Partners with Electric Asset to Enable Strata Corporations with Energy Planning and EV Readiness Solutions

Tribe announces a partnership with Electric Asset, offering strata corporations in British Columbia access to specialized electrical planning and EV readiness reports, supporting compliance with legislative requirements and future-proofing buildings.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Electric Asset Inc. ("Electric Asset"), a trusted provider of intelligent energy management solutions. The collaboration empowers strata corporations across British Columbia to meet mandatory legislative requirements while embracing energy efficiency and sustainability.

Electric Asset is a leader in EV charging and energy management solutions. The company provides customized services for condos, townhomes, and mixed-use buildings, supported by 20+ years of expertise in strata management and project delivery.

The partnership includes access to five programs designed to enhance building operations:

Electrical Planning Report (EPR): A mandatory report for British Columbia strata properties under the Strata Property Act, this report assesses a building's electrical capacity and provides insights into future electrical demands, including considerations for EV charging, heat pumps, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. EV Ready Plan (EVRP): Evaluates the costs and requirements for making buildings EV-ready, with rebates of up to 75% of the plan's cost available through BC Hydro. Opportunity Assessment Report: Identifies opportunities to improve energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and access retrofit funding through BC Hydro programs. Annual Energy and Carbon Reporting (GHG) – City of Vancouver : Reporting a building's energy performance and greenhouse gas emissions and identifies opportunities to reduce energy use. This report is mandatory in BC with 2024 reporting due on June 1, 2025 for buildings over 100,000 square feet and June 2026 for smaller strata properties. Voltage Conversion Projects for BC Hydro (VCP): The process of converting parts of the electrical distribution system (substations, wires & electrical equipment) from 4 or 12 kV to 25 kV.

Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe, commented, "Tribe remains committed to building health and ensuring our communities are equipped to meet evolving legislative requirements and environmental standards. Our partnership with Electric Asset ensures that strata properties can navigate these complex processes seamlessly while accessing innovative solutions to future-proof their buildings."

Sanjay Maharaj, Founder of Electric Asset, commented, "Our partnership with Tribe aligns with our mission to deliver cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions. By streamlining processes and supporting grant applications, we're empowering strata corporations to embrace the future of energy management while meeting today's needs."

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

About Electric Asset Inc.

Electric Asset Inc. is your trusted partner in navigating the complex world of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. With over 20 years of experience in strata management, real estate, and project management, we simplify the installation of Electric Vehicle charging stations with end-to-end solutions for condos, townhomes, single-family homes, and mixed-use buildings across British Columbia.

