Tribe Property Technologies Sees Expanded Presence in Greater Toronto Area with Increase in Revenue in the First Half of 2025

Tribe expects to generate $8.04 million in revenue from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) during the first six months of 2025, an increase of 263%, compared to $2.21 million in revenue in the first six months of 2024.

in revenue from the (GTA) during the first six months of 2025, an increase of 263%, compared to in revenue in the first six months of 2024. Since expanding its property management services to the GTA market 20 months ago, Tribe has grown from zero presence to now managing approximately 20,000 homes in the GTA, driven by the acquisitions of DMS and Meritus, as well as organic growth of Tribe's Toronto operations.

operations. The GTA portfolio now represents approximately 50% of Tribe's total revenue, highlighting the region's growing contribution to the Company's overall business.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, is pleased to announce strong preliminary growth metrics in the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA") across all its business units: Tribe Management, Meritus Group Management ("Meritus") and DMS Management ("DMS").

According to preliminary results for the first six-month period ending June 30, 2025, Tribe expects to generate $8.04 million in revenue in the GTA region, an increase of 263% compared to revenue of $2.21 million in the first six months of 2024. The Company's growth has been driven by both strategic acquisitions and organic expansion. The acquisition of Meritus in late 2023 and DMS in mid-2024 contributed significantly to revenue, while Tribe's Toronto operations have also expanded organically. Meritus strengthened Tribe's presence in mid-rise and high-rise condominiums across downtown Toronto and Mississauga, while DMS expanded its rental property management footprint throughout the GTA.

The GTA portfolio currently represents approximately 50% of Tribe's total revenue. This growth underscores the scalability of Tribe's integrated property management solution and its increasing contribution to the Company's overall revenue mix.

Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe commented, "When we entered the GTA market in November 2023, Tribe had zero property management presence in the area. In less than two years, we have grown to manage approximately 20,000 homes. This rapid growth reflects the strength and scalability of our solution, the successful integration of Meritus and DMS, and the dedication of our team. It demonstrates both the tremendous opportunity in the GTA and the broader potential of Tribe's technology-driven property management model across Canada."

In parallel, Tribe is deepening its relationships with real estate developers in the GTA region through its proprietary platforms, including Tribe Home Pro and its digital pre-construction tools. In the first half of 2025, the Company successfully onboarded five major developer projects in the GTA region, using Tribe's software for building completion, handover and warranty submissions, supporting a seamless transition from construction to occupancy. An additional five projects were onboarded in the nearby areas of Mississauga, Kitchener, and Guelph.

Tribe's 2025 GTA expansion is a key part of its broader national growth strategy, focused on consolidation, modernization, and digital transformation of Canada's fragmented property management industry. The Company is actively pursuing further M&A opportunities and expects additional growth in the GTA market throughout the remainder of 2025.

The financial results presented herein for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 are preliminary, unaudited, and subject to change. Final financial statements for the period will be released on August 28, 2025.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

"Joseph Nakhla"

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may relate to statements with respect to the aims and goals of the Company; financial projections; timing of financial results; growth plans including future prospective consolidation in the property management sector and growth of the Company's business in the GTA; future acquisitions by the Company; beliefs of the Company with respect to the independent owner-investors market; prospective benefits of the Company's platform; and other factors or information. Such information represents the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should consult the section "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

SOURCE Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

For more information, please contact: Pardeep Sangha, Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], 604-572-6392