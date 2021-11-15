Tribe Announces Participation in IoT PropTech Summit on November 18

"We are thrilled to be invited to join this lineup of experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the Property Tech industry," said Joseph Nakhla, who will take part in a C-level panel discussion on how PropTech investment bolsters ESG initiatives. "In our approach to digitizing community living we are actively identifying new ways to optimize operations and reduce costs - an important aspect of our long-term growth and sustainability plan."

Joseph will be joined by Travis Allan, CEO, Eddy Solutions and Stacia Van Zetton, CSO, Exact for the panel discussion on Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) and IoT – how PropTech investment bolsters ESG initiatives. The discussion will focus on investor interest in ESG and what companies can do to leverage sustainability initiatives.

Lawrence Liu, Vice President, Partnerships at Tribe Property Technologies will bring an innovators approach to the panel on Disruption and Opportunity: How the Past Two Years Have Transformed Our IoT Appetite, with more than 15 years of experience in advancing Property and Real Estate Technologies.

Hosted by Eddy Solutions and PCL Construction, the 2021 IoT PropTech Summit is a one-of-a-kind virtual event designed to explore how Property Technology is revolutionizing the way we work and live. Industry leaders discuss how connected technologies reduce risk, streamline operations, lower insurance premiums, and reduce costs in a sustainable way. The event will include a host of industry experts, including leaders from Rogers, PCL, Microsoft, Aon, AXA, Eddy Solutions, Comcast and Tribe. For more details and to reserve your free space for the conference, click here:

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

About Eddy Solutions

Eddy is an award-winning, innovative North American provider of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with machine learning software. Eddy provides substantial protection to single-family homes, as well as commercial and residential buildings at every stage of the building cycle, including construction. For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release may relate to statements with respect to: aims and goals of the Company; financial projections; growth plans including future prospective consolidation in the property management sector; future acquisitions by the Company; beliefs of the Company with respect to the independent owner-investors market; prospective benefits of the Company's platform; and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

