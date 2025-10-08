Tribe Property Technologies Launches Rental Investment Management Programs for Developers and Private Equity

Tribe launches Rental Investment Management Programs to help developers and private equity investors generate revenue from unsold condos.

Programs include a Rental Association Program and Developer Rental Guarantee Program, providing stability and predictable cash flow.

Tribe also introduces Condo Conversion Consultation Service to assist with repositioning condo projects into rental developments.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, has launched its Rental Investment Management Programs to help real estate developers and private equity firms generate revenue from unsold condo inventory while addressing the growing demand for rental housing in Canada. With many developers facing unsold condo blocks in a slower sales environment, Tribe's programs provide rental income stability, professional management, and long-term consultation on repositioning condos into rental communities.

Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe, commented, "Our new rental investment programs are designed to give developers and investors immediate solutions to monetize unsold condo inventory. By providing guaranteed rental income, pooling mechanisms that stabilize returns, and full-service consultation on condo-to-rental conversions, we are helping clients protect margins, reduce vacancy, and generate cash flow in a challenging market. We are very excited with the launch of these new programs which are already generating significant interest in the market."

Tribe's Rental Investment Management Program includes the following solutions:

Rental Association Programs (RAPs): Creates a collective rental income pool that distributes rental proceeds across participating suites on a pro-rata basis, ensuring stability for investors even if individual units are vacant. Ownership is completely hands-off, as Tribe manages all leasing and property operations. Licensed property managers provide professional oversight to ensure compliance, tenant retention, and asset protection. This program instills confidence and predictability by eliminating uncertainty around vacancy and rent levels, while unlocking cost efficiencies through bulk purchasing and vendor pricing across multiple units.





Creates a collective rental income pool that distributes rental proceeds across participating suites on a pro-rata basis, ensuring stability for investors even if individual units are vacant. Ownership is completely hands-off, as Tribe manages all leasing and property operations. Licensed property managers provide professional oversight to ensure compliance, tenant retention, and asset protection. This program instills confidence and predictability by eliminating uncertainty around vacancy and rent levels, while unlocking cost efficiencies through bulk purchasing and vendor pricing across multiple units. Developer Rental Guarantee Program: Provides guaranteed rental income, full leasing oversight, and professional management during the first year of condo ownership, giving developers a powerful sales tool. Investors gain peace of mind through guaranteed income, with no loss of rental revenue in the first 12 months. For developers, the program accelerates sales by eliminating the primary investor concern -- rental risk. Tribe's professional involvement ensures a seamless lease-up process and strong investor satisfaction. Developers also enhance their reputation and brand value by being positioned as investor-focused and supportive beyond the point of sale. With one program, one manager, and one guarantee, operational efficiency is maximized, avoiding fragmented responsibilities.

In addition, Tribe is proud to introduce its Condo Conversion Consultation Service. This program offers developers and investors end-to-end support to reposition condo projects into rental developments, covering feasibility studies, design adjustments, leasing and marketing, compliance, and long-term operational strategies.

Tribe is one of Canada's largest property management companies, currently managing more than 50,000 homes across strata and condo communities, multi-family rental and REITs, single-unit portfolios, student housing, not-for-profits, and commercial properties. The Company's experience across both condo and rental management uniquely positions it to deliver value-added solutions for real estate developers and investors.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

"Joseph Nakhla"

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may relate to statements with respect to the aims and goals of the Company; financial projections; growth plans including future prospective consolidation in the property management sector; future acquisitions by the Company; beliefs of the Company with respect to the condo and rental housing markets; prospective benefits of the Company's solution; and other factors or information. Such information represents the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

For more information, please contact: Pardeep Sangha, Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], 604-572-6392