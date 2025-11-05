Tribe Property Technologies Launches Rental Management and Tenant Engagement Platform for Multi-Family Rental Communities

Tribe launches ' Tribe Home – Rental ', a platform to enhance tenant engagement and streamline property management for multi-family rental communities.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, proudly announces the launch of its 'Tribe Home – Rental' platform, a digital solution designed to enhance the rental living experience and streamline operations for property managers and tenants alike.

As the second-largest rental property management company in Canada, managing over 17,000 homes, Tribe brings decades of experience to its technology solutions. The company has a long history of building effective, easy-to-use property technology, beginning with Tribe Home for Strata and Condo, followed by Tribe Home Pro for the completion and handover of brand-new buildings, and now Tribe Home – Rental for multi-family communities.

Tribe Home – Rental is part of Tribe's full rental property management solution, supporting back-end process efficiencies while boosting tenant engagement. The platform is being gradually rolled out across Tribe-managed rental communities.

"Today's rental market emphasizes more than just providing housing--it's about building a home and fostering a sense of community," said Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe. "With Tribe Home – Rental, we're taking a significant step forward in redefining the rental experience for both tenants and property managers. Our goal is to make every interaction--from submitting maintenance requests to receiving building updates--simple, transparent, and efficient. We believe tenants deserve the same level of digital convenience that they experience in every other part of their lives, and property managers deserve tools that help them operate smarter, not harder.

Benefits to Tenants Include:

Receiving important building updates

Accessing key building documents

Submitting and tracking maintenance requests and other queries

Booking shared building amenities such as elevators or common spaces

Enjoying curated offers on insurance, telecommunication, food delivery, pet products, and more

Checking the community calendar for events such as scheduled fire alarm inspections or resident activities

Benefits to Rental Management Teams Include:

Posting important building communications and sending automated email notifications

Maintaining detailed records of tenant queries and maintenance requests, resolved quickly and efficiently

Managing building operations remotely, directly from the palm of your hand

Tribe has a long history of rental management in Canada and continues to leverage that experience to deliver innovative solutions. In addition to multi-family rental management, Tribe provides strata and condo management, commercial property management, and investment rental programs.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

"Joseph Nakhla"

Chief Executive Officer

