Tribe Property Technologies Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders(the "Meeting") held on October 15, 2025. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated September 5, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. Details of the resolutions are provided below.

Election of Directors

Shareholders re-elected Joseph Nakhla, Raymond Choy, Charmaine Crooks, Andrew Kiguel, Michael Willis, Sanjiv Samant and Alex Yanitsky as directors of the Company to hold office until the date of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders re-appointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Joseph Nakhla"

Chief Executive Officer

Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

"Joseph Nakhla"

Chief Executive Officer

1606-1166 Alberni Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3Z3

Phone: (604) 343-2601

Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release may relate to statements with respect to the aims and goals of the Company; future acquisitions by the Company; prospective benefits of the Company's platform; the Company's growth strategy and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

SOURCE Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

For further information: Pardeep Sangha, Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], Phone: 604-572-6392