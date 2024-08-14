Trez Capital Expands Footprint and Equity Investments in the Sunbelt in Q2 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Trez Capital, one of North America's leading non-bank commercial real estate lenders and asset managers, is proud to announce a strong second quarter of 2024. Trez Capital continues to demonstrate its resilience and strategic foresight in the debt and equity commercial real estate investment landscape. With offices across North America, Trez Capital has $5.5 billion CAD in assets under management (AUM) and has funded over 1,800 transactions totalling more than C$19.5 billion since its inception in 1997.

Corporate Update: Strategic Relocations

Trez Capital has relocated its western U.S. origination operations to Phoenix, Arizona, enhancing the Firm's presence in one of North America's most dynamic real estate markets. This relocation supports the Firm's $1.1 billion in loan commitments in the local market and aligns with regional growth and business development.

Additionally, Clive Millar, Vice President and Global Head of Asset Management, has moved from Vancouver, British Columbia to Dallas, Texas, to strengthen oversight of projects across the Sunbelt, improving management of construction, bridge loans and equity investments.

Equity Investment Program Update

Trez Capital's increased equity investments position the firm for continued growth and success. Recent trends show stabilization and gradual improvement in commercial real estate, boosting investor confidence. With an uptick in equity investments to support U.S. housing demands and a disciplined approach to portfolio management, Trez Capital has invested in four new equity projects in the Sunbelt region.

The Village at Clear Springs: A 1,076-lot development in Loudoun County, Virginia , featuring a mix of single-family homes, townhomes and affordable units with amenities like clubhouses and parks.

, featuring a mix of single-family homes, townhomes and affordable units with amenities like clubhouses and parks. Parkridge West: A 1,486-lot development spanning 964 acres in Fort Worth, Texas , delivering diverse lot sizes and high-quality housing in the Flower Mound submarket.

, delivering diverse lot sizes and high-quality housing in the submarket. Nobella: An upscale residential development focusing on single-family and multi-family units with strong demand and community amenities.

Furst Ranch : A 964-acre development in Flower Mound, Texas , with a planned 1,486 lots over 13 years, benefiting from strong builder demand and a strategic location.

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions across North America. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndications and joint-ventures; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices throughout North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $5.5* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,800 transactions totalling more than $19.5 billion CAD since its inception. For more information visit www.trezcapital.com. (*Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities as well as $3.0 billion Manager AUM (Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership)).

