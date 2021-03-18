Trexity™ and CANATRACE™ partner to screen all drivers for COVID-19 symptoms

Screening is now active in the Trexity driver mobile app and works as follows:

A screening questionnaire is presented to the driver the first time they try to log into the app every single day.

All drivers must answer all questions in order to proceed into the app in order to receive delivery requests.

In the event a driver's answer poses a health risk, they are unable to continue onto the platform and are not able to accept any deliveries.

"We've been working with thousands of businesses from coast-to-coast in providing CANATRACE™ as a free, simple, and digital way to collect and manage contact tracing data. Partnering with Trexity represents a true industry first by integrating our service directly in their app, and furthers our mission in #KeepingCanadiansSafe" says Asif Khan, Founder & CEO at GroundLevel Insights.

About Trexity: Trexity is a same-day on-demand local delivery technology platform for online and bricks & mortar businesses. Our platform enables businesses of all sizes to deliver physical product in near real-time to their customers by harnessing the collective of our driver community. The Trexity delivery platform supports single delivery and multi-stop requirements allowing our customers to scale their businesses faster — while not gouging merchants with extra fees or subscriptions.

For more information about Trexity, visit http://www.trexity.com

About GroundLevel Insights: GroundLevel Insights (GLI) is a proprietary artificial intelligence platform rooted in tracking the physical movement of customers by aggregating anonymous, privacy-compliant data and giving clients the

intelligence of both their customers and competitors. The GLI eco-system includes tools for contact tracing (CANATRACE™), capacity monitoring and face mask compliance through sensors and video analytics.

For more information about GroundLevel Insights, visit http://www.groundlevelinsights.com

