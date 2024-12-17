Canadian Small Businesses Face Bankruptcy as Canada Post Fails Holiday Deliveries; Trexity Offers Lifeline

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - With Christmas just days away and Canada Post's delivery system in shambles, thousands of small businesses face devastating losses that could force many to close their doors permanently. Trexity, a leading last-mile local delivery solution provider, is mobilizing an unprecedented response to save the holiday season for local entrepreneurs.

"The end of the strike means nothing when Canada Post's system is completely broken. If you put something in the mail tomorrow thinking it's going to get delivered, you might as well just light that package on fire," states Alok Ahuja, CEO and co-founder of Trexity. "Small businesses are watching their life's work crumble because of a failed national delivery system, and we refuse to stand by and watch it happen."

While Canada Post struggles with a crippling backlog, local businesses face the prospect of losing their most crucial sales period of the year. Many entrepreneurs, who invested their life savings into holiday inventory, now face the very real threat of bankruptcy due to delivery failures.

"The fight for small business survival isn't over just because the strike ended. These are real people, real families, who bet everything on themselves, and now they're being failed by a system that was supposed to support them," says Ahuja. "We're betting on you when others have abandoned you. Our entire business exists because we believe in small business success, and we're proving it by guaranteeing deliveries through Christmas Eve."

Trexity has ramped up its delivery capacity and is offering:

Guaranteed same-day delivery services through December 24th

Real-time tracking and delivery confirmation

Priority support for struggling small businesses

A reliable alternative to Canada Post's broken system

Small business owners can begin delivering immediately by signing up at www.trexity.com .

About Trexity

Founded in 2019 by former Shopify exec Alok Ahuja, LaunchFort co-founders Mathieu Bouchard and Darren Schnare, and former Lyft executive Rob Woodbridge, Trexity is a local delivery technology platform for online and bricks & mortar businesses. The Trexity platform enables businesses of all sizes to deliver physical products in near real-time to their customers by harnessing the collective of an independent courier community. The Trexity delivery platform supports single delivery and multi-stop requirements allowing customers to scale their businesses faster, while keeping costs down with no extra fees or subscription requirements. They currently operate in Ottawa, GTA, Hamilton, Oshawa, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Calgary.

For more information about Trexity: trexity.com

Media contact: Rod Zylstra, VP Marketing, [email protected], 613 277 3065