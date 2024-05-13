Trexity's $100,000 Business Boost Giveaway launches May 15th

Trexity, Canada's local delivery specialists, are giving one lucky merchant $100,000 to supercharge their business.

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Trexity, Canada's same-day, on-demand local delivery experts, are launching a huge giveaway initiative that will be life changing for one Canadian business.

Trexity empowers thousands of merchants across their six Canadian markets (Ottawa, Toronto, Hamilton, Oshawa, Calgary and Winnipeg) providing a powerful, easy to use delivery platform that enables them to compete against giant online retailers and extend their local customer base.

Enter to win Trexity's $100,000 Business Boost Giveaway (CNW Group/Trexity Inc.)

From the very beginning, Trexity's 'north star' has always been their unwavering commitment to the empowerment of local small and medium size businesses. In light of the challenges many of these businesses are facing today, particularly in the current economic climate, Trexity has decided to create an exciting giveaway to support them.

"We know running a business isn't easy, and we want to support local owners in the most impactful way, so on May 15th we're dropping "Trexity's $100,000 Business Boost Giveaway!" where we will be giving one lucky merchant an incredible $100,000 in cash to supercharge their business growth, NO STRINGS ATTACHED!" said Alok Ahuja, CEO of Trexity.

"The idea of giving one of our hard working merchants such a huge boost also provides a giant lift to our team," reflected Rob Woodbridge, COO of Trexity. "We understand how hard local businesses are working to stay afloat, and the gift of $100,000 will be life altering for one of them."

Current Trexity Advisory Board Member Ben Mulroney enthused "I've always said, Trexity is a company with a genuine desire to do good for our community of small business owners. They continue this altruism with this $100k Business Boost Giveaway!"

The Trexity platform is a game-changer for small and medium sized businesses, and Trexity's new giveaway will be monumental for one lucky Canadian business.

Giveaway information: Trexity's $100,000 Business Boost Giveaway! – trexity.com/boost

About Trexity

Founded in 2019 by former Shopify exec Alok Ahuja, LaunchFort co-founders Mathieu Bouchard and Darren Schnare, and former Lyft executive Rob Woodbridge, Trexity is a same-day on-demand local delivery technology platform for online and bricks & mortar businesses. The Trexity platform enables businesses of all sizes to deliver physical products in near real-time to their customers by harnessing the collective of an independent courier community. The Trexity delivery platform supports single delivery and multi-stop requirements allowing customers to scale their businesses faster -while keeping costs down with no extra fees or subscription requirements. They currently operate in Ottawa, Toronto, Hamilton, Oshawa, Winnipeg and Calgary.

For more information about Trexity: trexity.com

SOURCE Trexity Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Rod Zylstra, VP Marketing, [email protected], 613 277 3065