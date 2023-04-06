Trevali Mining Corporation: Supreme Court of British Columbia Appoints Shareholder Representatives and Representative Counsel

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted a CCAA Shareholder Representation Order subject to proceedings under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") in the matter of Trevali Mining Corporation.

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA

IN THE MATTER OF THE COMPANIES' CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT ACT, RSC 1985, C C-36, AS AMENDED

AND

IN THE MATTER OF THE BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT, SBC 2002, C 57, AS AMENDED AND THE BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT, SNB 1981, C B-9.1, AS AMENDED

AND

IN THE MATTER OF A PLAN OF COMPROMISE AND ARRANGEMENT OF TREVALI MINING CORPORATION AND TREVALI MINING (NEW BRUNSWICK) LTD.

NOTICE OF CCAA SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATION ORDER

TAKE NOTICE THAT, on March 29, 2023, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the CCAA Shareholder Representation Order, pursuant to which, subject to certain limited exceptions:

Members of an Ad Hoc Committee of Trevali Shareholders have been appointed as the Shareholder Representatives on behalf of a group of persons and entities who purchased or acquired the common shares of Trevali Mining Corporation between October 9, 2020 and August 15, 2022 , and held some or all of such common shares as of the close of trading on April 14, 2022 and/or August 15, 2022 ("Securities Claimants").



KND Complex Litigation has been appointed as Shareholder Representative Counsel.



The Shareholder Representatives and the Shareholder Representative Counsel are authorized and empowered to act in relation to, and for all purposes of, the filing of any claims, proofs of claims, participation in negotiations or mediations with respect to the settlement of any part or the whole of the Securities Claims, and the development, drafting, preparation and execution of the Plan of Compromise and Arrangement, if any, and any related or similar definitive documentation.



Any person who wishes to be excluded from the definition of Securities Claimants must submit a written request to Shareholder Representative Counsel by email at [email protected] by no later than July 5, 2023 .

Information concerning these proceedings is available on the website of the Shareholder Representative Counsel at https://www.knd.law/class-actions/trevali-mining-corp/ and on Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/.

For further information: Inquiries: Taek Soo Shin, KND Complex Litigation, [email protected]