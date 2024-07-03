SETTLEMENT OF VICTORIA GOLD CORP. SECURITIES CLASS ACTION

TORONTO, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Supreme Court of British Columbia has approved a settlement between Victoria Gold Corp. ("Victoria Gold"), John McConnell, T. Sean Harvey, Michael McInnis, Sean Roosen, Marty Rendall, Orion Co-VI Ltd., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc. and PI Financial Corp. and the Plaintiff in a class action.

Your legal rights are affected even if you do nothing. Please read this notice carefully.

The class action was commenced on behalf all persons and entities, wherever they may reside or may be domiciled, who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Victoria Gold either:

in the secondary offering of Victoria Gold's common shares which closed on September 30, 2020 , and held all or some of those securities as of November 13, 2020 ; or



on a stock exchange between July 1, 2020 and November 12, 2020 , and held all or some of those securities as of November 13, 2020 .

Under the settlement, Victoria Gold will pay or cause to be paid CAD $925,000. The Defendants do not admit any wrongdoing or liability on their part and the Court has not made any findings of wrongdoing or liability in respect of the Defendants.

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OPTIONS IN THIS SETTLEMENT:

You have two options:

Submit a Claim Form:

Fill out a Claim Form online and submit it with supporting documentation by the deadline to apply for compensation. The deadline for Claim Form submission is October 31, 2024 .



Do Nothing:

Give up any right to compensation.

To make a claim for compensation, you must complete a Claim Form online and submit it along with documentation confirming your acquisition of Victoria Gold's securities. The Claim Form is available at https://knd.law/class-actions/victoria-gold-corp/. You must submit your Claim Form and documentation using this website by October 31, 2024 to be able to receive compensation.

Further information can be found in the Settlement Agreement, Court-approved Plan of Allocation, and other relevant documents, which are available at https://knd.law/class-actions/victoria-gold-corp/.

The lawyers for the Plaintiff and the Class in this class action are KND Complex Litigation.

You can send your questions by email to [email protected] or by fax to (416) 352-7638.