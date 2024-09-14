Trench Ltd. electrical manufacturing workers go on strike

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Sept. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The 180 members of Unifor Local 303 walked off the job Sept. 14, just after midnight after their employer, Trench Ltd. refused to negotiate sufficient wage and benefit improvements.

"We stand by the bargaining committee and our members as they continue to fight for the needs that matter most to them," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "These are workers who are responsible for providing materials for public sector electrical utilities and they deserve good jobs and fair wages. We won't stop until the employer recognizes that."

The 180 members of Unifor Local 303 are on strike after their employer, Trench Ltd., refused to negotiate sufficient wage and benefit improvements. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Trench Ltd. is an electrical manufacturing company specializing in high-voltage technology. The company was recently acquired by Triton, a European-based hedge fund, but was previously part of the Siemens Canada group of companies.

The key issues of this dispute include wages, benefits, retiree benefits, seniority and scope work.

Unifor Local 303 also represents approximately 200 Trench Ltd. members at its other nearby facility in Pickering, Ont.

Trench Ltd. President and CEO Dr. Bahadir Basdere emphasized in the company's business conduct guidelines that "our commitment to ethical behavior is not just a policy; it's a cornerstone of our success."

"And yet, his employees – our members – are be treated with a lack of respect," said Local 303 President Brian Vance. "We want the company to live up to the ethics they profess and address the needs of their workers."

Parent company Triton is a European hedge fund with offices across the U.K. and Europe with one office in each of New York and China. It manages €18 billion raised through investors, has €24B in revenue, and operates 50 companies acquired from over 100 acquisitions.

Trench's main customers are public sector electrical utilities.

The members at Local 303's Scarborough unit work as welders, crane operators, material handlers, crimpers, painters, winders, test lab and various other assembler classifications.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

