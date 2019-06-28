Tremblant's 24h remits the impressive sum of $1.8 million to Fondation Charles-Bruneau

MONTREAL, June 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Tremblant's 24h representatives officially presented yesterday the Fondation Charles-Bruneau with a cheque for $1.8 million, thus building on the incredible success of the event's 2018 edition. Staff at CHU Sainte-Justine's Centre de cancérologie Charles-Bruneau, many of whom participated in the event, were on hand to thank the community of Tremblant's 24h participants and donors for their grand gesture of generosity.

This impressive sum will allow the Fondation Charles-Bruneau to pursue its commitments to pediatric cancer research across Québec, including a commitment to finance six technology platforms. These efforts are vital since they make it possible to accelerate the application of research benefits at the patient's bedside. Fondation Charles-Bruneau is deeply grateful to the Tremblant's 24h donors, who actively contribute to these all-important advances.

"With more than $13 million received to date, the Fondation 24h Tremblant allowed us not only to dream big for our children, but also to provide them, more concretely, with care units perfectly adapted to their needs and to accelerate research development. It's also thanks to the Tremblant's 24h that new and highly promising treatments are now available to ensure that more children are cured through improved care," stated Pierre Bruneau, Fondation Charles-Bruneau spokesman.

"Last year's record-setting fundraising collection allowed us to continue the fight on behalf of children with cancer alongside the Fondation Charles-Bruneau, but also to go even further by earmarking additional funds for promising projects in pediatric oncology. These projects would not have seen the light of day without the direct involvement of Tremblant's 24h participants and donors, who, like us, are driven by a desire to improve the well-being of sick or underprivileged children. Our commitment to the Fondation Charles-Bruneau, which began 17 years ago, is already confirmed and well underway for 2019," added Simon St-Arnaud, Tremblant's 24h producer.

About Tremblant's 24h



The annual Tremblant's 24h is among Québec's leading charitable sports events. The 24-hour relay challenge, which includes skiing, walking or running, draws thousands of participants intent on raising funds in support of children's cause. Each year, the Fondation 24h Tremblant remits all the proceeds from the event to three official beneficiary foundations, each of which is working to ensure that one day, all children can grow up healthy and fulfill their full potential.

Since 2001, the sum of more than $32 million was raised thanks to the involvement and support of tens of thousands of generous donors, partners and participants. Over the years, several organizations with a social and medical vocation have thus received financial support from the beneficiary foundations, and several projects have since had a major impact on children.

The 19th edition of Tremblant's 24h runs from December 6 to 8, 2019. For complete details please visit 24htremblant.com

About Fondation Charles-Bruneau

The Fondation Charles-Bruneau is proud to be the largest funder of pediatric hematology oncology research in Quebec.

The latest commitments announced are necessary to allow major breakthroughs in research.

By 2022:

$22 million will be invested in the Unité de recherche en hémato-oncologie pédiatrique Charles-Bruneau at CHU Sainte-Justine

$4 million will also be donated to the Montreal Children's Hospital.

Two objectives will serve to guide researchers: finding a cure for the 20% of children whose cancer is resistant to treatment, and improving the quality of life of children in remission so that they can enjoy a true recovery. While these commitments are ambitious, the foundation is confident that it can count on its loyal partners and the people.

Over the past 29 years, the sum of $15 million has been invested in research, and an additional $40 million has gone toward the construction, procurement and development of a cancer centre, a research centre and three Charles-Bruneau units in Québec.

