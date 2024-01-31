TREKK Design Group chooses infinitii ai for professional services integration and go-to-market partnership devoted to sewer and storm surveillance monitoring

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai", the "Company") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) has signed a technology professional services and go-to-market agreement with TREKK Design Group, LLC ("TREKK") to integrate PreView, TREKK's patented sewer and storm surveillance monitoring system with infinitii flowworks, a powerful predictive analytics software suite that performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status and sets alarms through a single interface.

"TREKK's reputation is rooted in a commitment to innovation, and we are delighted that more municipal and industrial infrastructure customers in the U.S. will be using infinitii flowworks through this partnership," said Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai.

"This agreement is perfectly aligned with our professional services strategy. It capitalizes on our team's expertise, and it also incorporates the utilization of our cutting-edge technology, driving a substantial source of recurring revenues."

This strategic integration with infinitii ai will allow TREKK's customers to see PreView images as they are produced in near real time alongside sensor data in the infinitii flowworks time-series viewer. The combination of images and sensor data allows users to better understand the impact of storm events on wastewater infrastructure.

"infinitii ai's leadership in predictive analytics, demonstrated success with infinitii flowworks in major U.S. cities and counties, and its robust data services platform were key points in our decision to choose infinitii flowworks for our PreView solution," said Kimberly Robinett, TREKK's CEO and Managing Partner.

"This partnership aligns with TREKK's vision of providing our clients with innovative technology solutions that help our clients work smarter, safer and more efficiently. We are eager to not only provide our customers with the power of infinitii flowworks, but also introduce additional applications like infinitii qa/qc for sensor anomaly detection, as well as future developments that will deliver valuable advantages to our clients."

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai has evolved into a machine learning software leader that serves water utility customers in cities and municipalities including Toronto, Seattle, Miami-Dade County, Montreal, Boston, Dallas, Region of Peel, York Region and Los Angeles County, among others. The Company services customers via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT services companies like AECOM, Core & Main, Kerr Wood Leidal Ltd., K2 Geospatial and SCG Flowmetrix.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of infinitii ai, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although infinitii ai believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because infinitii ai can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. infinitii ai disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Nathan Rudyk, Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 778 200 2093, infinitii ai inc.