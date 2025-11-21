infinitii ai annual meeting unveils three-vector strategy to accelerate expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai" or the "Company") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: Y31) (OTC: CDTAF), a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics software for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications, presented a comprehensive corporate update at its Nov. 20 Annual General and Special Meeting including an innovation-led growth plan designed to accelerate revenues.

"FY2025 was a transformational year for infinitii ai as we executed a strategic evolution to address broader market opportunities," said Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai inc. "We expanded into the United States as we strengthened our position in Canada's largest metropolitan markets. Our investments in new products have now positioned us to capitalize on three powerful growth vectors that we believe will drive significant value creation."

FY2025 performance highlights

infinitii ai delivered robust financial and operational results in its fiscal year ended June 30, 2025:

Financial performance: Record revenue of $2,688,425 due to increasing customer base in U.S. Midwest and 100-plus site sales with major Canadian urban customers in Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver. This represented 12% year-over-year growth while total comprehensive loss decreased 21% to $783,289 from $997,310 in FY2024 and operating cash requirements decreased 20% to $530,725.

Investment momentum: An oversubscribed funding round with participation from long-term investors and led by ThreeD Capital Inc. raised $1,000,000 against a target of $875,000.

Three-vector growth strategy for FY2026

"Our three-vector growth strategy is built on fundamental market dynamics – the evolution of customer needs, the inevitable progression of technology adoption, and the competitive pressures facing today's engineering equipment providers," stated Phaneuf. "Each vector represents a significant opportunity on its own, but together they create a powerful framework for sustainable, accelerated growth in the rapidly expanding market for AI-driven infrastructure analytics."

Vector 1 – Expand market reach through new customer segments: Large cities are increasingly recognizing the need for a unified solution that supports both engineering and operation groups. Through consultation with key customers, infinitii ai developed dashboarding and mobile applications integrated with its flowworks platform to address the requirements of both operators and engineering teams. These innovations offer potential to significantly expand usage for current customers while opening new opportunities across municipal organizations that require integrated tools.

Vector 2 – Upsell customers with advanced analytics: The Company's customer base is transitioning from the Early Adopter to the Early Majority stage – a pivotal growth phase in market evolution that is driving strong demand for advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities. This shift creates substantial upselling opportunities across existing accounts. Historically, this Early Majority stage delivers significant increases in customer revenue.

Vector 3 – Propel expansion through global industry players: Customer RFP requirements increasingly call for deeper insights and actionable intelligence beyond basic commodity functionality. As the water and industrial infrastructure market matures in its adoption of analytics and machine learning, this evolution is putting pressure on established equipment providers of sensors, pumps and related hardware to enhance their value propositions. infinitii ai is well positioned to meet this market need and leverage the distribution networks of major global players to achieve scalable growth.

About infinitii ai inc.

infinitii ai has been a trusted provider of environmental monitoring and predictive analytics to many of North America's largest water infrastructure utilities since 2014. Its customers include Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Vancouver, Toronto, Hamilton, Region of Peel, and York Region. The Company delivers value through direct sales and a robust partner network including major engineering service firms and sensor hardware suppliers including AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial, SCG Flowmetrix and TREKK Design Group LLC.

For operations managers, directors and consulting engineers through to data analysts and modelers responsible for protecting critical infrastructure, infinitii ai supports reliable AI-driven engineering decisions that sustain human life and commerce. Sold and supported under the umbrella of the infinitii dataworks platform, infinitii ai's product portfolio featuring its flagship product, infinitii flowworks, is focused on predictive machine learning (ML) and streaming analytics applications for time-series data.

infinitii flowworks users gain additional insight and control through intuitive dashboards and mobile access, empowering them to monitor, model, and optimize system performance anywhere, at any time, while data analysts and modelers have access to powerful graphing, data calculation and transformation tools that offer the ability to script new machine learning algorithms or deploy them from existing open-source libraries.

www.infinitii.ai

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of infinitii ai, including the expectation of future revenue growth, successful execution of the Company's three-vector growth strategy, market adoption of advanced analytics, and the ability to establish partnerships with global industry players. Although infinitii ai believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because infinitii ai can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. infinitii ai disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

