infinitii ai reports 12% FY2025 revenue growth, 21% loss decrease and launches new mobile and dashboard solutions to drive sales expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai" or the "Company") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: Y31) (OTC: CDTAF), a leader AI-driven predictive analytics software for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data, today released its annual financial and operational highlights for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 ("FY2025"). As well as a 12% annualized sales increase in its latest fiscal year, infinitii ai reduced its total comprehensive loss by 21%. The company also initiated strategic product development to support senior decision-makers at customer sites with new dashboards and mobile technology.

A complete set of June 30, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedar.com.

Management commentary

"I'm pleased to announce that infinitii ai completed FY2025 with our 12th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth," said Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai inc. "At the start of the year, we set a clear goal to expand our footprint in the U.S. market. In Q4 alone, we welcomed 10 new customers across the Midwest, West, and Southern United States.

In Canada, we reinforced our leadership position – maintaining over 90% market share among wastewater utilities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), including a second large deployment at City of Hamilton through a competitive bid with AECOM. Additionally, we expanded installations in Toronto and secured a new contract with the City of Vancouver.

"To accelerate future sales growth, we continued to drive innovation throughout the year, introducing new dashboards, advanced graphing capabilities, and mobile app technology designed to make infinitii flowworks more accessible and actionable for a broader range of stakeholders including senior managers, project managers, and operations staff. These enhancements enable smarter, faster decision-making with predictive analytics whether in the office, at an inspection site, or working remotely," stated Phaneuf. "We can now attract new customers and upsell to existing accounts while engaging additional user groups across inter-departmental teams."

The Company launched infinitii mobile and infinitii dashboards in September and presented these new products at WEFTEC 2025 – the largest water utility industry conference in North America. The reception was highly positive, generating substantial interest among attendees and reaffirming strong market demand for solutions that enhance the accessibility and actionability of predictive analytics.

Financial highlights for fiscal year 2025

For the year ended June 30, 2025, the Company generated $2,688,425 in revenues compared to $2,406,442 in F2024, a 12% increase.

The total comprehensive loss for FY2025 of $783,289 compared to $997,310 in FY2024, a 21% decrease.

The cash required by the Company's operating activities of decreased by 20% in FY2025 to $530,725, from $661,804 as management continued to make judicious use of cash to focus on capturing new revenue opportunities.

Operating expenses held steady at $3,437,827 for FY2025 compared to $3,424,988 in FY2024.

About infinitii ai inc.

infinitii ai has been a trusted provider of environmental monitoring and predictive analytics to many of North America's largest water infrastructure utilities since 2014. Its customers include Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Vancouver, Toronto, Hamilton, Region of Peel, and York Region. The company delivers value through direct sales and a robust partner network including major engineering service firms and sensor hardware suppliers including AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial, SCG Flowmetrix and TREKK Design Group LLC.

For operations managers, directors and consulting engineers through to data analysts and modelers responsible for protecting critical infrastructure, infinitii ai supports reliable AI-driven engineering decisions that sustain human life and commerce. Sold and supported under the umbrella of the infinitii dataworks platform, infinitii ai's products portfolio featuring its flagship product, infinitii flowworks, is focused on predictive machine learning (ML) and streaming analytics applications for time-series data.

infinitii flowworks users gain additional insight and control through intuitive dashboards and mobile access, empowering them to monitor, model, and optimize system performance anywhere, at any time. While data analysts and modelers have access to powerful graphing, data calculation and transformation tools that offer the ability to script new machine learning algorithms or deploy them from existing open-source libraries.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of infinitii ai, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although infinitii ai believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because infinitii ai can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. infinitii ai disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Nathan Rudyk, Director, Corporate Communications, infinitii ai inc., [email protected], +1 778 200 2093