infinitii ai advances three-vector growth strategy with improved cost structure and strategic capital raise in Q1 2026

Strong operational foundation positions company for revenue acceleration as new products and market opportunities take hold

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai" or the "Company") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: Y31) (OTC: CDTAF), a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics software for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications, today released operational and financial highlights for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, representing the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ("Q1 FY2026").

"Q1 marks an important transition quarter as we execute the three-vector growth strategy unveiled at our Annual General Meeting last week," said Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai. "While first quarter revenues of $626,828 were impacted by the conclusion of one-time revenue from special projects compared to the same quarter a year ago, we substantially improved our cost structure and secured an oversubscribed private placement that positions us to capitalize on the significant market opportunities ahead.

"The fundamentals of our business are excellent," stated Phaneuf. "We have a proven platform, marquee customers, growing momentum in the United States and a dominant position in Canada's largest urban market. Our growth strategy addresses real market needs – the evolution of customer requirements, the maturation of technology adoption, and competitive pressures on equipment providers."

Q1 FY2026 highlights show short-term improvements and excellent customer retention

Q1 revenue of $626,828 compared $625,302 in Q4 2025 and $718,680 in Q1 FY2025, with the decrease from the previous year's quarter primarily due to the conclusion of one-time special project revenues from last year.

Q1 expenses of $870,835 decreased 6% from $922,037 in the fourth quarter of FY2025, reflecting improved operational efficiency.

The Company's Q1 loss was $244,007, down 20% from the loss of $306,735 in Q4, 2025 as operating cash requirements improved.

Recurring Software as a Service ("SaaS") revenues are stable as customer retention remains excellent at 100% from the end of last fiscal year to the end of Q1.

Strategic financing completed led by ThreeD Capital included CEO participation

On Oct. 17, infinitii ai successfully closed an oversubscribed convertible debenture private placement financing that raised $610,000, exceeding the initial $550,000 target. The financing included participation from the Company's CEO and was led by ThreeD Capital Inc., with strong participation from existing strategic investors and one new investor. This demonstrates continued confidence in the Company's growth strategy and market position.

Executing on three-vector growth strategy

As outlined at the Company's Nov. 20 Annual General Meeting, infinitii ai is implementing a comprehensive growth framework designed to accelerate revenue expansion across three fundamental market dynamics:

Vector 1 – Expand market reach through new customer segments: Large cities are increasingly recognizing the need for a unified solution that supports both engineering and operation groups. Through consultation with key customers, infinitii ai developed dashboarding and mobile applications integrated with its flowworks platform to address the requirements of both operators and engineering teams. These innovations offer potential to significantly expand usage for current customers while opening new opportunities across municipal organizations that require integrated tools.

Vector 2 – Upsell customers with advanced analytics: The Company's customer base is transitioning from the Early Adopter to the Early Majority stage – a pivotal growth phase in market evolution that is driving strong demand for advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities. This shift creates substantial upselling opportunities across existing accounts. Historically, this Early Majority stage delivers significant increases in customer revenue.

Vector 3 – Propel expansion through global industry players: Customer RFP requirements increasingly call for deeper insights and actionable intelligence beyond basic commodity functionality. As the water and industrial infrastructure market matures in its adoption of analytics and machine learning, this evolution is putting pressure on established equipment providers of sensors, pumps and related hardware to enhance their value propositions. infinitii ai is well positioned to meet this market need and leverage the distribution networks of major global players to achieve scalable growth.

Market position and competitive advantages

infinitii ai continues to strengthen its position as a leader in AI-driven infrastructure analytics for the water and industrial sectors:

Blue-chip customer base: The Company's customers include Seattle Public Utilities, City of Los Angeles, Miami-Dade Water & Sewer, Boston Water & Sewer Commission, Dallas Water Utilities, City of Vancouver, Region of Peel, and York Region.

Dominant regional market share: More than 90% market penetration in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) wastewater utilities, representing one of North America's largest metropolitan markets.

Proven technology platform: The infinitii dataworks platform, built on open-source technologies and cloud-agnostic architecture, processes hundreds of billions of data points and has earned customer trust through more than a decade of production deployment in mission-critical environments.

Versatile industrial IoT capabilities: While best known for Smart City water infrastructure applications, infinitii ai's platform serves Smart Industry sectors including mining operations, pump systems, and valve monitoring – demonstrating the versatility of its time-series data management and machine learning capabilities.

Strategic partner network: Strong relationships with major engineering firms like AECOM, Kerr Wood Leidal Associates and SCG Flowmetrix Inc. supplement engineering equipment suppliers across North America that offer multiple channels for market expansion.

Outlook and strategic priorities

Looking ahead to the remainder of FY2026, infinitii ai's strategic priorities include:

Accelerating adoption of new mobile and dashboard products to expand within existing customer accounts and capture new municipal departments. Advancing upsell initiatives by deploying advanced analytics features with Early Majority customers transitioning to more sophisticated use cases. Developing strategic partnerships with new global equipment manufacturers seeking to enhance their value propositions with AI-driven analytics. Expanding U.S. market presence by leveraging recent customer wins and partner relationships to drive geographic diversification. Continuing operational discipline to improve unit economics while investing strategically in growth initiatives.

About infinitii ai inc.

infinitii ai has been a trusted provider of environmental monitoring and predictive analytics to many of North America's largest water infrastructure utilities since 2014. Its customers include Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Vancouver, Toronto, Hamilton, Region of Peel, and York Region. The Company delivers value through direct sales and a robust partner network including major engineering service firms and sensor hardware suppliers including AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial, SCG Flowmetrix and TREKK Design Group LLC.

For operations managers, directors and consulting engineers through to data analysts and modelers responsible for protecting critical infrastructure, infinitii ai supports reliable AI-driven engineering decisions that sustain human life and commerce. Sold and supported under the umbrella of the infinitii dataworks platform, infinitii ai's product portfolio featuring its flagship product, infinitii flowworks, is focused on predictive machine learning (ML) and streaming analytics applications for time-series data.

infinitii flowworks users gain additional insight and control through intuitive dashboards and mobile access, empowering them to monitor, model, and optimize system performance anywhere, at any time, while data analysts and modelers have access to powerful graphing, data calculation and transformation tools that offer the ability to script new machine learning algorithms or deploy them from existing open-source libraries.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of infinitii ai, including the expectation of future revenue growth, successful execution of the Company's three-vector growth strategy, market adoption of advanced analytics, and the ability to establish partnerships with global industry players. Although infinitii ai believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because infinitii ai can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. infinitii ai disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

