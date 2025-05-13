Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley Is Now Open

Now open in Sunnyvale, California, the new Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley brings Treehouse Hotel's trademark blend of whimsy and warmth to America's innovation capital. A joyful counterpoint to the usual hotel experience, this property celebrates the perfectly imperfect ethos with a design that invites curiosity, happenings that spark delight, and a philosophy rooted in good times.

"Treehouse Hotels bring together all the things we crave but rarely make space for—nature, spontaneity, fun and games, and a little bit of nonsense," says Barry Sternlicht. "Silicon Valley didn't need another sleek hotel. It needed something human. So we built a one-of-a-kind hideaway that invites you to climb up, branch out, and live more freely. It's a place you've never been but have always belonged."

In a destination known for shaping the future, Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley dares to do something different: slow things down, make things personal, and put joy at the center of the experience. And while most properties in Silicon Valley lean minimalist, Treehouse Hotel takes a bolder approach with maximal comfort, loads of sensory delights, and "carefreedom."

The result is a refreshingly analog oasis that still knows how to plug in. Set on a reimagined orchard once lined with grapevines and fruit trees, Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley is a lush, living love letter to California's agricultural roots, dotted with citrus groves, gardens, preserved oaks, and newly planted native trees. Meanwhile, the design is anything but typical. Think richly layered textures, cheeky vintage finds, and handcrafted objects with a story. And for travelers who are here to do business, Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley flips the script and reimagines what a business hotel can be. It's where brainstorms happen around fire pits and good ideas flow as easily as good wine.

"Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley isn't about buttoned-up boardrooms—it's about unbuttoned ideas," says Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels. "We designed this place for connection, creativity, and a better way to do business. It's a stay that works, in every sense."

A Hotel That Doesn't Feel Like a Hotel

The moment you arrive at Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley—past a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in the reception area—you know you've stepped into an offbeat world built for daydreamers and explorers. A hand-painted mural by artist Aquarela Sabol winds through public spaces. Records are stacked behind the DJ booth. Salvaged wood becomes sculptural furniture. Textiles are custom, colorful, and full of soul. Cozy corners and intimate nooks dot the property—ideal for a fireside chat, a spontaneous brainstorm, or a quiet moment with a good book and a craft cocktail.

The hotel is debuting with 111 guest rooms and suites. Room types have names like Perch King and Clubhouse Suite, and the vibe is pure Treehouse Hotels: laid-back, witty, and quietly luxurious. The design leans into eclectic energy, mixing natural materials and artisan pieces with creature comforts that embrace individuality at every turn. Farm-style desks encourage sketching, journaling, and snacking. Some rooms have patios; others come with built-in reading nooks and soaking tubs. All are outfitted with special touches like natural cotton robes, custom refillable bath products, and minibars stocked with locally made treats.

A Taste of Fun

With Treehouse Hotels, food is part of the adventure. Ingredients come from nearby farms, menus change with the seasons, and nothing's mass-produced. The goal? Delicious dishes with a dash of surprise (no cookie-cutter menus here) and plenty of ways to keep the good times going. At the heart of Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley is Valley Goat, a new destination restaurant from James Beard Award–winning chef Stephanie Izard, whose restaurants Girl & the Goat and Cabra helped put her on the foodie map. Known for her big flavors and playful approach, Izard has crafted a shareable, globally inspired menu that makes the most of the region's produce—think avocado dip with chili-lime crunch, goat empanadas, and sticky toffee plantain cake. It's all served in a space filled with hand-painted goat art, vintage decor from local flea markets, and a soundtrack that leans more vinyl than algorithm.

Guests can also fuel up at the Backyard Café with Bluestone Lane coffee, breakfast, and light bites. At the seasonal Beer Garden, there are 32 rotating taps of local brews alongside biodynamic wines, plus lawn games and live music programming. Guests can also order straight to their room (or pool lounger) from the all-day in-room takeout menu, or just hang in one of the hidden corners of the hotel and pretend they've gone entirely off-grid.

And whether you're planning a board meeting or a blowout celebration, Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley is also a hub for gatherings big and small. You'll find 7,750 square feet of event space designed for everything from tech summits to weddings to last-minute brainstorming sessions under the stars. There are flexible boardrooms and event spaces including a barn, a cozy outdoor terrace, and a sweeping lawn.

Moments That Matter

Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley doesn't just host good times, it engineers them. Experiences here are playful, unpredictable, and delightfully analog, helping guests reconnect with what lights them up. "Treehouse Hotels are about designing experiences that don't feel designed," says Leal. "We create spaces for spontaneity and shenanigans. That's where the magic happens."

Guests might stumble on a book swap house or Wonky Ones Market, with a rotating selection of quick, healthy snacks. There's a rotating calendar of events, from backyard brunch parties to guest DJ sets to hands-on workshops like pottery making or terrarium planting. For guests who want to explore, there are complimentary bikes for exploring nearby Baylands Park.

In true Treehouse Hotels fashion, the vibe shifts seamlessly from day to night. Mornings are for sunshine and stretches. Nights are for fire pits and conversations that go long after last call. You can keep to yourself or join the scene. No judgment—just freedom.

Want to stay in? Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley also offers in-room craft kits, curated playlists, and vinyl record players available on request. No two stays look quite the same.

Sustainability in its Roots

Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley is committed to the planet and was designed with sustainability not as a buzzword, but as a blueprint. The hotel is a model for eco-conscious hospitality, reimagining a former corporate campus—and before that, an orchard—into a biophilic retreat. Adaptive reuse of the site meant saving mature trees and giving new life to existing structures. The landscape was designed to honor the region's historical ecology, revive the land, and help guests connect with the outdoors. Over 120 existing trees were preserved during construction, while more than 300 native trees (including redwoods, toyon, and redbud) were newly planted. Unlike most hotels in the area, Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley feels alive—lush, fragrant, ever-changing.

Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley was designed with upcycling, biodiversity, and low-impact living at its core. Half the property is irrigated with recycled water; all irrigation uses moisture meters and weather sensors to reduce waste. Showers and faucets are equipped with low-flow fixtures. Guest corridors are stocked with water refill stations to reduce plastic waste, and single-use items are nowhere to be found. Kitchens and bars adhere to zero-waste principles, with composting programs and ingredient sourcing from local partners. Any surplus food gets rerouted to local nonprofits through Copia, supporting the surrounding community and reducing landfill impact.

Treehouse Hotels' love for the natural world goes beyond green checklists—it's felt in the filtered light on the patio, the handmade textures underfoot, and the way the trees frame the sunrise outside your window. "We're here to prove that sustainability can be beautiful, joyful, and unforgettable," says Sternlicht. "It's not about being perfect—it's about caring enough to do things differently."

For Curious Travelers and Creative Minds

Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley is built for people who love the unexpected. It's a spot where tech execs can swap the boardroom for a beer garden. Where business travelers can transform their trip into a bleisure escape. Where locals can come to staycation, celebrate, or just hang with friends. And where misfits, makers, and modern-day dreamers will feel right at home.

Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley is now open. Whether you're escaping your inbox, reuniting your team, or just looking to embrace a little more carefreedom, Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley is ready when you are.

For more information or to book a stay, visit treehousehotels.com/silicon-valley .

ABOUT TREEHOUSE HOTELS

Treehouse Hotels is a free-spirited hospitality brand that celebrates the simple joys of life with a distinctly modern sensibility. The brand is the latest creation from Barry Sternlicht, the visionary behind Baccarat Hotels & Residences and 1 Hotels & Homes and Chairman of Starwood Hotels and Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm. Treehouse Hotels are places where adventure meets comfort, imagination meets design, and guests are encouraged to play, explore, and connect. Every detail, from the handcrafted interiors to the lively gathering spaces, is designed to spark curiosity and a sense of wonder. Treehouse Hotels debuted in 2019 with the opening of Treehouse Hotel London, a whimsical retreat in the heart of Marylebone. Expanding the brand's playful spirit, Treehouse Hotel in Manchester (the second UK location) and Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley (California) opened in 2025. With additional locations in the works—including Brickell (Miami); Riyadh (Saudi Arabia); and Adelaide (Australia)—Treehouse Hotels is growing into a global community where guests can relive their favorite childhood memories while making new ones. For more information, visit treehousehotels.com .

ABOUT STARWOOD HOTELS

Starwood Hotels, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach (Miami) and Manhattan and includes Brooklyn Bridge (New York City), West Hollywood (Los Angeles), Sanya (China), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the Hanalei Bay (Kauai) flagship property, the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London), and the most recent opening in Seattle, with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin (Texas), Copenhagen, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Melbourne (Australia), and San Miguel de Allende (Mexico); Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York City, with projects under development in Rome, Florence, Dubai, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Brickell (Miami), and the Maldives; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and now includes Manchester (UK) and Silicon Valley (California), with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Adelaide (Australia), and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). Leveraging its marketing, design, operational, and technological expertise, Starwood Hotels is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world. Additional information can be found at starwoodhotels.com .

