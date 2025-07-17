Treaty Chiefs Condemn Bill C-5, Demand Carney Enforce Rights and Repeal Natural Resources Transfer Agreement

GATINEAU, QC, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Chiefs Steering Committee on Technical Services (CSC) expresses deep disappointment and frustration following the July 16-17th meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Government of Canada, related to the passage of Bill C-5, the One Canadian Economy Act, held this week in Gatineau, QC.

After the 'summit' with the Prime Minister and elected officials, the CSC can see even clearer how Bill C-5 directly threatens the Sovereignty of First Nations Peoples and ability to protect our territories and resources.

"The passage of Bill C-5 is a stark betrayal of trust," says Chief Vernon Watchmaker from Kehewin Cree Nation in Treaty 6 Territory. "It clearly signals economic interests will supersede our Treaty rights and consultation, continuing to make a mockery of our relationship with the Crown. We have been down this path before, and we know where it leads."

Chiefs from across Turtle Island were selected to attend the meeting at the Canadian Museum of History to hear about Canada's plan to implement Bill C-5 and answer a list of pre-determined questions posed by the Privy Council Office, along with various federal departments, including Natural Resources Canada, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, and Indigenous Services Canada.

The process managed throughout gave very little time for actual face-to-face dialogue with Prime Minister Carney. Chiefs from Treaty 6, 7 and 8 in the Alberta region were in attendance to listen and get a clearer understanding of the intentions for Bill C-5's implementation.

Further concern stems from Bill C-61, the First Nations Clean Water Act, which died on the order paper in January 2025. While Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty indicates a new bill is anticipated, the CSC is deeply concerned that Bill C-5's sweeping powers will "trump" any meaningful federal water legislation.

"We've advocated for clean water for years, only to see toothless legislation falter," said Chief Sheldon Sunshine from Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation in Treaty 8 Territory. "Now, Bill C-5 allows the government to override future protections and window dress consultation. It's a reactive piece of legislation that profoundly disregards our Peoples' health and future. We demand action that truly respects our rights, and the Treaty relationship we have with the Imperial Crown."

In December 2024, the Government of Canada committed to the Treaty Bilateral Table on Water—while the Table remains in effect, there has yet to be a single meeting.

The CSC demands the following from the Government of Canada:

Recognize and enforce numbered Treaties.

Prime Minister Carney to fully commit to Treaty Table on Water and Related Infrastructure discussions to ensure Treaty recognition and enforcement, on Bill C-5 and any future water legislation.

Establish Treaty-based funding and resource-sharing commensurate with the Treaty relationship.

About the Chiefs Steering Committee

The Chiefs Steering Committee on Technical Services (CSC) was established to provide oversight and direction to the First Nations Technical Services Advisory Group (TSAG). TSAG is a not-for-profit group to serve First Nations in Treaty 6, 7, and 8 across the Alberta region to support the interests and needs of First Nations, working together with Chiefs and technicians to address water, housing, health, education and infrastructure. For more information, visit: https://chiefssteeringcommittee.net/

