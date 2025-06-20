The Chiefs Steering Committee Denounces Government of Canada's Ongoing Failure to Uphold Treaty Obligations

TREATY 6 TERRITORY, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Chiefs Steering Committee on Technical Services (CSC) expresses profound disappointment in the Government of Canada's persistent failure to uphold its duties and agreements enshrined in Treaty regarding natural resources and water rights.

Bill C-5 is being pushed through to fast-track 'nation-building' projects on First Nations lands and endangering Treaty rights. While Prime Minister Mark Carney publicly stated that First Nations input for this legislation is 'critical' to move forward, he failed to meaningfully consult with First Nations Chiefs in the Alberta region on this issue to date, despite multiple invitations.

"The Treaties said that we, as Peoples, would live without interference. And yet, Canada has done nothing but interfere," says Chief Vernon Watchmaker from Kehewin Cree Nation and member of the CSC. "Treaties were intended to establish a nation-to-nation relationship, ensuring our Peoples would flourish for as long as the sun shines, the grass grows, and the waters flow. Treaty exists, and it cannot be ignored."

Despite generations of First Nations advocacy and explicit promises made by multiple governments, most First Nations continue to live without reliable access to clean, safe drinking water and the infrastructure to support it, a fundamental human right that stands in stark contrast to the abundance enjoyed by the rest of the country.

"While the Government of Canada speaks of reconciliation and a renewed relationship with First Nations Peoples, its actions regarding water rights consistently fall short," says Chief Rupert Meneen from Tallcree Tribal Government and member of the CSC. "We demand that Canada honour its binding legal and moral obligations. Our inherent right to govern and protect our waters is not a privilege to be granted, but a right to be recognized and upheld. The health and well-being of our Peoples, our lands, and our future depend on it."

"Bill C-5 recognizes the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) but provides no tangible ways to implement it," says Chief Wilfred Hooka-Nooza from Dene Tha' First Nation.

Recent legislative efforts, such as Bill C-61 or the First Nations Clean Water Act, was actively criticized by the CSC for failing to adequately recognize inherent and Treaty rights to water, and potentially offloading Canada's responsibilities—a 'dump-and-run' legislation.

"Canada is trying to step over the rights of First Nations, but our inherent right to self-determination comes from us, not from the government," says Chief Watchmaker. "The time for empty promises and incremental progress is over."

The CSC calls upon Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Government of Canada to:

Support and re-commit to the Treaty Bilateral Table on Water and Related Infrastructure, signed with the Crown's representatives in December 2024 , crucial in demonstrating Canada's genuine dedication to upholding Treaty obligations and improving infrastructure for our Peoples.

, crucial in demonstrating genuine dedication to upholding Treaty obligations and improving infrastructure for our Peoples. Immediately acknowledge and fully implement First Nations inherent and Treaty rights to water, including jurisdiction over source water protection.

Provide immediate, adequate, predictable, and sustainable funding to address the severe infrastructure deficit in First Nations water and wastewater systems.

Engage in true nation-to-nation co-development of all legislation and policies impacting First Nations water rights, based on the principle of free, prior, and informed consent.

The CSC demands concrete action and accountability to rectify this ongoing human rights crisis and uphold the sacred spirit of the Treaties for all First Nations Peoples.

About the Chiefs Steering Committee

The Chiefs Steering Committee on Technical Services (CSC) was established to provide oversight and direction to the First Nations Technical Services Advisory Group (TSAG). TSAG is a not-for-profit group to serve First Nations in Treaty 6, 7, and 8 across the Alberta region to support the interests and needs of First Nations, working together with Chiefs and technicians to address water, housing, health, education and infrastructure.

