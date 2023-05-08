Treat Mom, Yourself, or Someone Special to Flowers from Favourite Local Vendors with Skip's Expanded Retail Offerings

Skip wants to help Canadians celebrate every moment, including Mother's Day with ease in the most convenient and affordable way possible. Whether consumers are on the hunt for a last-minute gift or just don't want to brave the stores - they can avoid the last minute panic of finding the perfect gift for loved ones thanks to Skip.



Through the wide selection of local flower vendors on the network, you can now choose between same-day delivery within 30 minutes or a pre-order option. Send a gift directly (even to someone in another city) by putting the recipient's address into the app instead of using your own, to have the flowers delivered conveniently straight to their door.

Some of the local favourites on Skip include:

May Flowers Floral Co. ( Toronto )

) Million Rose Flowers ( Toronto )

( ) Fleuriste Brunet Florist ( Ottawa )

) St. Boniface Golden Florist ( Winnipeg )

) McDiarmid Flowers ( Winnipeg )

) Yara Flowers ( Calgary )

( ) Forget Me Not Florist ( Calgary )

) Mayfield Flowers ( Edmonton )

( ) Mei Mei Florist ( Vancouver )

Since launching its innovative grocery and household item delivery service Skip Express Lane in 2021, Skip's retail offerings continue to rapidly expand based on consumer demand.

"Flowers are just the beginning of the many new and exciting retail categories Skip continues to expand into," says Steve Puchala, Interim CEO at SkipTheDishes. "We are excited to continue furthering our commitment to supporting local businesses and providing the best value and choice for Canadians, for all moments and occasions."

Flowers are available directly in the Skip app. Consumers can either click the Flowers icon in the top of their app, or search "flowers" in the navigation bar to find multiple shops in their area to choose from on Mother's Day and beyond. In addition to local vendors, Skip Express Lane fulfilment centres will also be delivering flowers in 25 minutes or less in select markets to celebrate Mother's Day, providing additional options when searching "flowers" within the app.

