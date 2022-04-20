Tre Stelle Awarding Multiple $5K Cash Grants to Schools and $500 to Students for Sustainable Food Choices and Behaviours

Just in time for Earth Day, Canada's Tre Stelle launches Cheese4Change to support healthy eating and sustainability among Canada's Youth

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of their continued effort to work toward a more sustainable future and reach their goal of carbon net zero by 2050, Tre Stelle Cheese launched Cheese4Change, a youth sustainability program that rewards schools and students for sustainable food behaviours.

Canada's Tre Stelle is awarding four grants of $5K to schools, and four grants of $500 to students who share recipes and videos of their commitment to the planet with climate and nature friendly foods.

"We strive to build a better future for generations to come and see Cheese4Change as an important step in achieving this goal," said Ryan Baraniuk, Head of Marketing, Arla Foods Canada (Tre Stelle.) "Our food choices play a critical role in the health of our planet, which is why Tre Stelle is committed to supporting and rewarding students who make the effort to choose sustainable and healthy food choices."

To be eligible to win, all Canadian students and schools must upload a sustainable recipe and qualify each ingredient as one of at least five sustainable categories: Local, Low to No Waste, Healthy, Ecologically Responsible, and Fair and Accessible. In addition, they will need to upload a video or write a short story detailing their sustainable story and recipe.

A panel of five sustainability experts including green celebrity chef Danny Smiles of Montreal and youth coordinator Deanna Hammel from Zero Waste Canada, will review the recipes and videos submitted awarding a score based on the overall sustainability of the recipe, video story and taste appeal. The recipes don't have to be original or complex either – as long as the students enjoy them and communicate their sustainable journey with passion and interest, they can win.

Submissions will be received until June 10, 2022 with the eight winners announced on June 17, 2022. The program will pick-up again in September with the intent of growing even bigger with additional prizes to ignite continued passion among Canada's youth.

For full contest details or to submit an entry, visit https://www.trestelle.ca/cheese4change

ABOUT TRE STELLE :

Founded in Canada in 1960, Tre Stelle is a Canadian company with a vast portfolio of products that are distributed across the country including Feta, Bocconcini, Mozzarella, Halloumi, Ricotta, Paneer, Mascarpone and more. The company was acquired by Arla Foods in 2004 and is based in Concord Ontario. For more information, visit www.trestelle.ca

