Travel to Hong Kong for the Ultimate Summer Family Holiday

Wild About Summer at Hong Kong Disneyland

Take your kids on the water for fun at Hong Kong Disneyland (running until September 3, 2023)! At the Pixar Water Play Street Party, kids can get up close to their favourite Disney characters while toy soldiers armed with water sprayers will get wet and wild.

Celebrate Disney's 100 Years of Magic to the Max in Town

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of Disney. Families must not miss the largest celebration event at Wharf Malls, hosting three unique themed journeys until September 3, 2023. Harbour City & LCX invite visitors to explore Disney's adventures through different photo spots; Times Square is home to an immersive, interactive Disney art gallery; and Plaza Hollywood is staging a Disney-themed summer symphony extravaganza. The activations also feature interactive games, pop-up stores with exclusive merchandise and more.

Ocean Park x AEON Card - emoji® Summer Splash 2023

Splash into summer with your family at Hong Kong's homegrown theme park with the return of one of the city's favourite summer activities! The whole family can get involved in an epic water gun battle or enjoy a dreamy foam party, live music and photo opportunities until August 27, 2023. Need to cool down? Explore the Park's incredible range of edutaining animal attractions and experiences to make the most of the day.

Be Amazed by Art and Culture

Take a mesmerising creative journey at teamLab Future Park Hong Kong

Art and technology meet at teamLab Future Park, a new immersive experience by world-famous art collectives teamLab. Delight the kids with interactive fun, with six stunning works on display until January 14, 2024, including 'Graffiti Nature – Beating Mountains and Valleys, Red List,' which sees the Hong Kong newt, a local endangered species, take centre stage. Other highlights are 'Sliding through the Fruit Field' and 'A Table where Little People Live,' which have already proven a huge hit with families.

Uncover history at Hong Kong Palace Museum

Appreciate traditional Chinese history, art and culture from a new perspective at the incredible Hong Kong Palace Museum. The Harbourfront institution is excellent for families to explore local culture through fascinating year-round exhibitions and multimedia installations. Families can also join hands-on, creative workshops, such as ceramic and jewellery making.

Enjoy Sweet Family Time at Family-Friendly Hotels

A whimsical stay at Regala Skycity Hotel

Make your kids' dreams come true at Regala Skycity Hotel! Located in Skycity, Hong Kong International Airport, the hotel boasts several colourful themed family suites in which kids can live out their prince and princess fantasies in the princess castle suite or feel the speed in the car racing suite.

Cuteness-overloaded surprises at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong

Surprise your little ones with a Baby Shark Adventure at the Fullerton Ocean Park Hong Kong! Running until November 30, 2023, the experience includes a thematic guestroom and a range of experiences that revolve around the popular children's song and TV show Baby Shark.

Plan your family holiday to Hong Kong now to ensure this summer is one to remember!

SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board

