Two Hong Kong Restaurants Achieve Top 3 Status in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025
News provided byHong Kong Tourism Board
Apr 17, 2025, 14:59 ET
Apr 17, 2025, 14:59 ET
Together with No.1 Ranking at Asia's 50 Best Bars, Hong Kong Shines as a Culinary Powerhouse
TORONTO , April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Hong Kong has solidified its position as a culinary powerhouse in Asia, boasting three spots in the top three of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 and Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024. Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 were revealed at a ceremony in Seoul on March 25. Gaggan in Bangkok was named the best restaurant, while Hong Kong's The Chairman and WING secured second and third places, respectively, each improving their standings from last year. Vicky Cheng, Chef and Owner of WING, also secured the coveted peer-voted Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award. The achievement caps a remarkable 12 months for Hong Kong's gastronomy scene, which began when Hong Kong's Bar Leone stunned the hospitality world by debuting at number 1 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024, the first ever bar to do so.
Danny Yip, owner of The Chairman, said: "I would like to dedicate this recognition to everyone in Chinese restaurants who harness the beauty of Chinese cuisine to connect with friends from all corners of the globe. We're thrilled to share our culinary journey on the international stage, inspiring others to explore the richness of our cuisine and the vibrant essence of Hong Kong's dining scene."
Vicky Cheng, Chef and Owner of WING, said: "Being recognized among the best restaurants in Asia is an incredible honour for our team and a reflection of our commitment to pushing culinary boundaries, and we are proud to contribute to Hong Kong's rich culinary tapestry. We are excited to share our culinary story on such a prestigious stage, and this recognition fuels our passion to explore new gastronomic horizons."
Hong Kong has long been renowned by global gourmands and culinary tastemakers as one of the world's great gastronomic cities, known for its incredible breadth and depth of restaurants and cuisines. This latest recognition underscores Hong Kong's position as one of the world's best cities for food and drink enthusiasts, with a hospitality scene that continues to go from strength to strength and that remains at the forefront of creativity and innovation.
Hong Kong's success at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and Bars firmly establishes the city as a premier destination for gastronomic excellence. With The Chairman, WING and Bar Leone leading the way, the city showcases an unparalleled richness in culinary artistry and innovation. Food and beverage enthusiasts from around the world are encouraged to immerse themselves in the city's vibrant dining scene, exploring the celebrated establishments that make Hong Kong a true gastronomic haven.
Looking ahead, Hong Kong will host the World's 50 Best Bars 2025 for the first time on October 8 at the iconic Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, ensuring that this extraordinary year will further elevate the city's reputation in the hospitality world.
Key points at a glance:
Media can download photos at the following link:
|
Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025
|
Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024
|
Restaurant Photos:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1D7Iks5GeE7N9O-aEIXmSG5y4wRBwAQLO?usp=sharing
|
Bars Photos:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1u6Gyzyssrbt0UsQICkgmOz4cYuq8VYNv?usp=sharing
|
Ceremony Photos and Press Materials from 50 Best:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/#/hierarchies/Media%20Centre/Asia's%2050%20Best%20Restaurants
|
Ceremony Photos and Press Materials from 50 Best: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/#/hierarchies/Media%20Centre/Asia's%2050%20Best%20Bars
SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board
For media inquiries, please contact: Jorge Lee, [email protected], Tel: (416) 366-2389 ext 206; Carol Lam, [email protected], Tel: (416) 366-2389 ext 201
Share this article