Travel Guard to Reverse Fortunes of the World's Unluckiest Traveler® This Fall

Grand Prize Winner to receive $10,000 cash prize: entries open on September 3

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Did you endure a 22-hour flight seated next to a Tasmanian devil? Did your luggage go on a separate vacation? Spend half the week in the hospital after a "dining adventure?" As one of the leading travel insurance providers in the world, Travel Guard has heard almost every conceivable travel nightmare. But this fall, they're hosting a contest and sweepstakes to identify the all-time worst.

The World's Unluckiest Traveler promotion is open to residents of the U.S. and Canada1 and will be open for contest entries from September 3 to October 15. Entrants can submit either a video or photo, along with the accompanying story describing their epic travel calamity. A three-week voting period will then commence on October 16, 2024, allowing the public to vote (once per day) for their favorite entry. Entrants can share their submissions across social media to encourage votes.

Travel Guard is hosting a contest and sweepstakes to identify the all-time worst travel nightmare.

Winners will be chosen based on vote volume, with the grand prize of $10,000 going to the submission with the highest number of votes. The entrants that receive the second, third and fourth highest number of votes will also be awarded prizes. There's even something in it for the voters, as a randomly selected voter will be chosen to receive a sweepstakes prize of a GoPro® action camera and kit2.

"We encourage travelers to protect their trips – and themselves – but we know that things don't always go according to plan," said Jeff Rutledge, CEO, AIG Travel. "We launched the World's Unluckiest Traveler to recognize those who have endured the worst in pursuit of their love of travel and to highlight those sorts of mishaps that might make a travel insurance plan worth considering."

For contest rules, visit www.worldsunluckiesttraveler.com. Promotion entries can be submitted on the same site starting September 3, 2024, at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

1The Promotion is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry, and residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 19 years of age or older at the time of entry. The promotion is not available where prohibited by applicable law.

2GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. GoPro is not a participant in or sponsor of this promotion.

About Travel Guard

Travel Guard meets the diverse needs of leisure and corporate travelers alike through its comprehensive portfolio of travel insurance plans and assistance services as well as a network of experienced providers. With global service centers placed strategically around the globe, our 24/7 multilingual team is always just a phone call away and ready to assist when our customers experience travel issues – from lost luggage or minor travel inconveniences to medical emergencies or life-threatening events. We help customers recover from travel disruptions and enjoy their journeys knowing Travel Guard has their back every step of the way. Learn more at www.travelguard.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

