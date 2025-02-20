Travel Guard® Launches New Student Travel Safety Initiative

Global travel insurer hopes to educate and empower students, parents and other stakeholders with new Depart Smart™ travel safety training modules and resources

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Travel Guard, a global leader in travel insurance and assistance services, launched a comprehensive student travel safety campaign this week that was designed to increase awareness of the considerations students should take before embarking on study abroad or school-sponsored trips to international destinations. As a cornerstone of the campaign, Travel Guard has created a dedicated microsite that contains engaging videos depicting common safety scenarios and advice, as well as safety-focused tips around topics such as travel choices, beach trips and nightlife.

The initiative was developed with the understanding that students may not have a significant amount of global travel experience, and their chosen housing, transportation and activities during their journeys may negatively impact their risk profiles. For example, students on shoestring budgets may choose accommodations or transportation that is less secure than other options.

The branding of the Depart Smart™ travel safety training is a nod to the non-profit organization founded by Sheryl Hill, who lost her son Tyler to a preventable death while overseas on a student-abroad trip in 2007. Sheryl made it her mission to arm students with travel safety skills and contingency plans for international trips and study-abroad programs. After years of advocacy working to improve student travel safety, Sheryl passed the torch to Travel Guard.

"Early on, we realized how closely aligned Sheryl's mission was with our own goals for travel safety advocacy, and we're honored to carry on her legacy by offering Depart Smart training and resources for free to student travelers," said Rhonda Sloan, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Travel Guard. "International travel for educational opportunities is popular among students of all ages, but given the increased risks they face while traveling, more can be done to enhance their safety and wellbeing."

As a travel safety advocate, Travel Guard is focused on leveraging its experience to provide students and their families with guidance and resources to ensure that the student travel experience is safe and academically rewarding. As such, the Student Travel Safety campaign includes resources that empower and encourage students to take ownership of research and planning for their trip, tips for parents on how to best align with trip organizers and be aware of potential risks, and resources for schools and chaperones.

For more information about Travel Guard, its products and services, and its initiatives to help ensure safe and enjoyable travel experiences, visit www.travelguard.com

About Travel Guard

Travel Guard meets the diverse needs of leisure and corporate travelers alike through its comprehensive portfolio of travel insurance plans and assistance services as well as a network of experienced providers. With global service centers placed strategically around the globe, our 24/7 multilingual team is always just a phone call away and ready to assist when our customers experience travel issues – from lost luggage or minor travel inconveniences to medical emergencies or life-threatening events. We help customers recover from travel disruptions and enjoy their journeys knowing Travel Guard has their back every step of the way. Learn more at www.travelguard.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

