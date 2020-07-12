QUÉBEC CITY, July 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island governments have announced new online registration procedures, in addition to the procedures already in force, for Québec travellers wishing to visit the Îles-de-la-Madeleine or to travel back to Québec from the Îles-de-la-Madeleine. It should, therefore, be noted that the Québec government form is still required.

Considering the pandemic, the Québec government and the two provinces concerned agreed on access to the ferry to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine and the requisite safe health-related measures.

Under the agreement, Quebecers who travel to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine or back to Québec from the Îles-de-la-Madeleine must possess the Québec self-declaration form pertaining to the trip, accessible on the Québec government website at québec.ca. They must also have in hand other documents, such as their return ferry ticket and proof of address in the case of residents and the owners of second homes, or proof of a reservation for tourist accommodation or a family trip.

New registration procedures

The travellers concerned must from now on register online with the New Brunswick government:

https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/fr/corporate/promo/inscription-voyage.html

They must also register with the Prince Edward Island government if they intend to visit or to pass in transit through the province. The appropriate form is available at:

https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/fr/information/sante-et-mieux-etre/bulle-de-deplacement-des-provinces-de-latlantique

The two provinces have made this request to apply the same requirements or formalities to everyone wishing to travel in their territories. It should be noted that the registration procedures apply to all travellers entering the provinces, including residents of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Lastly, it is worth noting that compliance with the procedures does not guarantee the right to go through New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island and the decision rests with provincial authorities when travellers reach checkpoints.



