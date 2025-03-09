MONTREAL, March 9, 2025 /CNW/ - TRANSTEX, a cleantech leader in emission-reducing solutions for the transportation sector, has launched the DClimate Lithium Pro™—a lithium-ion powered electric Auxiliary Power Unit (eAPU) designed to deliver greater reliability, longer runtimes, and lower emissions for fleets.

This innovation is a direct result of TRANSTEX's acquisition of DClimate in June 2024, which enhanced the company's research and development capabilities. Now part of TRANSTEX, DClimate continues to develop advanced power solutions to meet the changing needs of modern fleets.

TRANSTEX Introduces Next-Generation eAPU with the DClimate Lithium Pro™

"The acquisition of DClimate has strengthened TRANSTEX's role in fleet efficiency, allowing us to better address the challenges fleets face today," said Mathieu Desjardins, President of TRANSTEX. "With rising fuel costs, fluctuating regulations, and growing demand for driver comfort, fleets need solutions that are both cost-effective and future ready. The DClimate Lithium Pro™ delivers exactly that –offering lower operating costs and a more sustainable approach to driving the future of auxiliary power."

At the core of this innovation is a durable LiFePO4 battery pack, paired with four starting batteries in a hybrid configuration. This design maximizes reliability and efficiency, providing fleets with a high-performance auxiliary power solution.

Key benefits of the DClimate Lithium Pro™ include:

Lowest Total Cost of Ownership: Designed with a 10-year system life, enhanced residual value, and minimal maintenance, the DClimate Lithium Pro™ helps fleets reduce replacement and service costs.

Designed with a 10-year system life, enhanced residual value, and minimal maintenance, the DClimate Lithium Pro™ helps fleets reduce replacement and service costs. Maximized Runtime, Minimized Idle : Delivering 15% more available energy per cycle, it extends industry-leading runtimes and supports full hotel loads without idling.

: Delivering 15% more available energy per cycle, it extends industry-leading runtimes and supports full hotel loads without idling. Bidirectional Charging: It transfers charge between Li-ion and starting batteries while supporting wet-cell and AGM batteries. The system protects battery life and virtually eliminates costly over-the-road jump starts.

It transfers charge between Li-ion and starting batteries while supporting wet-cell and AGM batteries. The system protects battery life and virtually eliminates costly over-the-road jump starts. Lighter Weight: With a 150 lb weight reduction, it improves fuel efficiency and increases payload capacity for greater operational benefits.

"The DClimate Lithium Pro™ marks a new era in auxiliary power," said Martin Duffy, Head of TRANSTEX's DClimate Division. "By leveraging lithium-ion technology, we've created a more efficient, reliable, and maintenance-friendly solution compared to traditional APU systems. Its hybrid battery configuration not only optimizes performance but also simplifies retrofitting—making it easier for fleets to install on trucks already in operation."

TRANSTEX will unveil more details during its press conference on March 9th at 11 AM CST at the American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council's Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Nashville.

Attendees can also experience the DClimate Lithium Pro™ firsthand at booth #2211, where it will be featured in a Penske truck during the exhibition.

For more information on the DClimate Lithium Pro™, visit https://transtex-llc.com/products/dclimate-lithium-pro/

About TRANSTEX

TRANSTEX is a cleantech leader in the transportation sector, engineering emission-reducing solutions tailored to enhance fleet efficiency and to reduce costs. TRANSTEX has been innovating trailer aerodynamics and electric Auxiliary Power Units (eAPUs) manufactured in North America for over 20 years. Through investment in R&D and patented technology, TRANSTEX delivers outstanding product performance and reliability, optimizing economic and environmental outcomes.

