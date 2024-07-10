MONTREAL, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - TRANSTEX, a cleantech leader engineering emission-reducing solutions in the transportation sector, announced the acquisition of US Liner Company (formerly American Made LLC), a manufacturer of fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites widely used as protective or structural components in transportation vehicles, recreational vehicles, and agricultural applications.

Headquartered in Harmony, PA, US Liner produces light, strong, and affordable composite materials through a continuous process, setting industry standards for resistance to corrosion and mildew.

TRANSTEX acquires US Liner Company to expand manufacturing capacity (CNW Group/TRANSTEX Inc.)

"Our recent acquisitions have strategically expanded TRANSTEX's market presence, with US Liner now integrating as a leading manufacturer within our supply chain," said Mathieu Desjardins, President of TRANSTEX. "By leveraging TRANSTEX's advanced manufacturing expertise and through collaboration between our R&D and commercial teams, our aim is to improve quality, focus on product development, and drive sustainable growth across all sectors of activities."

This acquisition not only expands TRANSTEX's manufacturing capacity in North America, but it also secures a source of high-quality composite materials which are essential to the company's innovative line of products for trucks and trailers.

"TRANSTEX's investment marks a transformative phase for our customers, aligning us with a leader in innovative manufacturing and best practices," shared Michael Mantia, Vice President of Engineering & Quality Control at US Liner."We trust their leadership's commitment to enhancing quality, ensuring consistent delivery of service, and supporting our market expansion."

About TRANSTEX

TRANSTEX is a cleantech leader in the transportation sector, engineering emission-reducing solutions tailored to enhance fleet efficiency and to reduce costs. TRANSTEX has been innovating trailer aerodynamics and electric Auxiliary Power Units (eAPUs) manufactured in North America for over 20 years. Through investment in R&D and patented technology, TRANSTEX delivers outstanding product performance and reliability, optimizing economic and environmental outcomes.

About US Liner Company

US Liner Company is a leading manufacturer of advanced, thermoplastic composite solutions for a broad range of applications in new and diverse markets. Their expanding range of glass-reinforced polypropylene composite materials have set the industry standard for toughness and durability in applications throughout industry worldwide.

