TRANSTEX Renames US Liner to TRANSTEX COMPOSITES LLC

Rebranding aligns US Liner with TRANSTEX's brand architecture.

MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - TRANSTEX, a cleantech leader in emission-reducing solutions for the transportation sector, has announced that US Liner will operate under the name TRANSTEX COMPOSITES LLC, effective November 3, 2025. This renaming marks the next step in TRANSTEX's ongoing brand integration efforts following its acquisition of US Liner Company in 2024.

US Liner, based in Harmony, PA, is a leading manufacturer of reinforced thermoplastic composite materials used in transportation, recreational vehicle (RV), and agricultural applications. The company's lightweight composite panels are recognized for their exceptional strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion and decay.

The rebranding is part of TRANSTEX's broader brand architecture strategy to unify its subsidiaries under one brand identity. This alignment strengthens the company's corporate image, reinforces a shared commitment to quality, and enhances brand recognition across North America.

To ensure a smooth transition, this update represents a name change only. The company's EIN, corporate structure, address, and remittance details remain unchanged. All existing purchase orders, invoices, and agreements remain valid, and customers and suppliers are asked to update their records to reflect the new company name -- TRANSTEX COMPOSITES LLC. New branding will gradually appear on product labels, forms, and marketing materials to ensure consistency across all customer touchpoints.

At TRANSTEX, our actions are guided by our corporate values -- being customer-driven, embracing ambition and innovation, fostering teamwork, and upholding accountability in everything we do. These values continue to shape our approach as we evolve, innovate, and strengthen our relationships with partners across the transportation industry.

"Our priority is to provide a seamless experience for our customers and partners," said Mathieu Desjardins, President of TRANSTEX. "Renaming US Liner to TRANSTEX COMPOSITES LLC is an exciting milestone in our integration journey. It reflects our commitment to a unified brand that stands for innovation and quality, and it ensures that customers continue to receive the high-performance composite solutions and exceptional service they have come to trust."

"Operating as TRANSTEX COMPOSITES LLC allows us to align even more closely with TRANSTEX's innovation-driven culture and quality standards," added Paul Liddle, General Manager of TRANSTEX COMPOSITES LLC. "For our customers and suppliers, the only change is our name. They will find the same reliable products and dedicated team, now backed by the full strength of the TRANSTEX brand."

For more information about TRANSTEX's composite materials, please visit https://transtex-llc.com/product-category/composites/

About TRANSTEX

TRANSTEX is a cleantech leader in the transportation sector, engineering emission-reducing solutions tailored to enhance fleet efficiency and to reduce costs. TRANSTEX has been innovating trailer aerodynamics, electric Auxiliary Power Units (eAPUs) and composite materials manufactured in North America for over 20 years. Through investment in R&D and patented technology, TRANSTEX delivers outstanding product performance and reliability, optimizing economic and environmental outcomes.

