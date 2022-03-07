The second-annual FedEx Express Canada Women in Transportation and Logistics survey of 1,060 Canadian professional women, conducted among Angus Reid Forum members, found that employers in Canada's transportation and logistics have much work to do to encourage more women to be a part of their industry.

"Whether delivering personal protective equipment, e-commerce purchases, and—in the case of FedEx—the COVID-19 vaccines, the transportation and logistics sector has been instrumental in helping Canadians manage and recover from the impacts brought about by the pandemic," said Lisa Lisson, President of FedEx Express Canada. "Knowing our importance to Canada's economic health, women need to play a greater role in our industry. As Canada begins to rebuild and as we, as an industry, evolve to meet the growing needs of our customers, we need more women to be a part of what will ultimately enable Canadian businesses of all sizes to prosper and grow."

International trade, healthcare, e-commerce, and innovation rely on a healthy and vibrant transportation and logistics sector. According to StatsCan1, 989,900 Canadians were employed in transportation and warehousing (NAICS 48 -49) in 2021, increasing by almost 40,000 people compared to 2020. However, of the total number of people employed in this industry, slightly less than 221,000 were women, representing just 23.3 per cent of the workforce.

Opportunities for Transportation Companies to Appeal to Women

Prospective employers should take note as the survey revealed factors critical to women choosing new employment opportunities. This includes addressing perceptions of the transportation and logistics sector. For example, 55 percent of respondents consider Canada's transportation industry an "old boys club" and not necessarily welcoming to women.

One critical element to increase the appeal to women to join the transportation and logistics sector is seeing other women in leadership roles. Roughly three in five (57 per cent) survey respondents stated the presence of women leaders and women executives could likely impact their decision to pursue a career opportunity with a particular company or industry. At the same time, an overwhelming majority (81 per cent) of these women felt that female leadership shows that women are taken seriously in a company or organization.

Further, the survey pointed to work-life balance, compensation, and job satisfaction as the top-three most important factors women look for in employment opportunities. With work-life balance being a priority, many women are looking for jobs close to home or those that provide an opportunity to work remotely.

"A successful business strives to build a team that is reflective of its customers. Since our inception, FedEx has placed tremendous emphasis on culture, inclusion, and diversity," said Lisson. "For 30 years, I have seen first-hand the value FedEx places on people and the doors this industry opens for those who want to grow and prosper. It's up to everyone—of all genders—in the industry—to help #breakthebias. We can do this by creating greater understanding of what we do and encouraging women of every background and profession to see themselves in these critical roles."

FedEx Express Canada Committed to Equality

A global and Canadian logistics giant, FedEx Express Canada is a company that believes in a culture where merit is rewarded, team members can contribute and grow, and the values of diversity are woven throughout the organization. It is also led by one of the few executive teams in the industry comprised equally of 50 per cent women. A company that is built on the philosophy that invests in its people in order to create better service for its customers and better value for its shareholders, FedEx Express Canada, is regularly recognized by third-party observers as one of Canada's premier employers and among the most respected companies in the country.

About the FedEx Express Canada Women in Transportation and Logistics Survey.

These are the findings of a FedEx Express Canada survey conducted from February 10 to 14, 2022, with a representative sample of 1,060 online Canadian women between the ages of 18 and 60 who currently work or intend to work in the future and are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. The sample frame was balanced and weighted on age, province and education.

About Angus Reid Forum surveys:

The precision of Angus Reid Forum online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within +/-3.0 per centage points, 19 times out of 20. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including but not limited to coverage error and measurement error.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $90 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

SOURCE Federal Express Canada Corporation

For further information: James Anderson, Media Relations, FedEx Express Canada, (905) 212-5372, [email protected]