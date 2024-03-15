Transport Canada announces funding to increase capacity at the Port of Thunder Bay

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Goods by Canadian producers travel long distances to reach global markets and consumers. That's why stronger and more resilient supply chains increase economic security for all Canadians.

Today, the Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Rainy River, Ontario, Marcus Powlowski, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced an investment of up to $6.7 million for two projects at the Port of Thunder Bay through the National Trade Corridors Fund. This commitment aims to enhance reliable trade flows with global markets, foster increased exports and optimize the efficiency of Canada's national transportation system.

The Government of Canada will contribute:

Up to $3 million to the Port of Thunder Bay to redevelop the existing marshalling yard at the Ports Keefer Terminal. Adding new heavyweight rail track and switches will increase the Port's cargo handling capabilities and will provide opportunities to attract new markets and improve supply chain fluidity.

to the Port of to redevelop the existing marshalling yard at the Ports Keefer Terminal. Adding new heavyweight rail track and switches will increase the Port's cargo handling capabilities and will provide opportunities to attract new markets and improve supply chain fluidity. Up to $3.7 million to the Port of Thunder Bay to enhance the Port's capacity by: upgrading the wharf at Keefer Terminal; expanding the terminal's cargo laydown area; developing the electrical infrastructure for the new laydown area; and improving the rail crossing infrastructure between Keefer Terminal and the marshalling yard.

to the Port of to enhance the Port's capacity by:

These projects will grow the Northern Ontario economy by supporting various important industries including grain, potash, steel, wind turbine components, transformers, and phosphate fertilizers.

Quotes

"We're investing in the Port of Thunder Bay to redevelop the marshalling yard and increase cargo handling capabilities, to boost Canada's competitiveness. Canadian businesses will benefit from better access to international markets, and Canadian consumers will keep being able to access affordable goods, when they need them."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"Today's investment will upgrade the Port and Keefer Terminal's ability to handle goods. The terminal is a gateway to Canada. It handles a variety of items ranging from important components needed for tar sand and mining projects, to gigantic components for wind turbines, to fertilizer needed for prairie farmers. Given the importance of the terminal to our country's economy, this funding is welcome news not just for Northwestern Ontario, but also for the Prairies and our entire country."

Marcus Powlowski

Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Rainy River

"Port of Thunder Bay is grateful for these contributions from the National Trade Corridors Fund that support both expansion and efficiency improvements at Keefer Terminal. Strategically located at the furthest inland port in Canada, this premiere intermodal facility is a vital supply chain link for international imports of breakbulk, project cargo, and bulk, serving the Prairies and Northern Ontario."

Chris Heikkinen

Chief Executive Officer

Port of Thunder Bay

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . Over $4.1 billion in funding has been committed under the program.

. Over in funding has been committed under the program. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

Related Product

This news release may be made available in alternative formats.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Contacts: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]