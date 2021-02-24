TransLink response to data breach angers Unifor local unions

VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - TransLink's lack of transparency about a major data breach in December 2020 has shaken Unifor members' confidence that the issue will be resolved.

"TransLink failed to keep workers' data safe and now they're failing to work with us to fix their mistakes," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "We urge Translink to take a collaborative approach to problem-solving."

Information about December's cyber-attack was slow to emerge. More than two months passed before the company admitted what was stolen, including Social Insurance Numbers and bank account numbers. Unifor was not involved in any communication that circulated to affected workers this week.

"TransLink's unresponsiveness is fuelling fears among transit workers," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "It's time for some good-faith collaboration to resolve outstanding problems and keep unfounded rumours to a minimum."

Unifor Local 111 represents more than 4,000 transit operators and Unifor Local 2200 represents skilled trades and maintenance workers.

