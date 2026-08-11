Transit improvements in Sarnia

SARNIA, ON, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sarnia has modernized its transit facilities, expanded and upgraded its transit fleet with 20 new buses, and improved the reliability and accessibility of public transportation services through an investment of more than $4.7 million from the Government of Canada, more than $3.7 million from the Government of Ontario, and more than $2.7 million from the City of Sarnia.

The completed projects included upgrades to the transit garage, construction of a new transit terminal, and the replacement and expansion of the transit fleet, including conventional, electric, and specialized vehicles. These improvements have enhanced transit safety, reliability, accessibility, and service capacity while providing residents with improved amenities and a more efficient public transportation experience.

Quotes

"Investments like this are helping Sarnia build a more modern, reliable, and accessible transit system that meets the needs of our growing community. By upgrading facilities and expanding our fleet, we are improving the passenger experience and ensuring residents have access to safe and efficient transportation options for years to come."

Marilyn Gladu, Member of Parliament for Sarnia-Lambton-Bkejwanong

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is protecting Ontario by making a historic $70 billion investment in public transit, helping connect more people to jobs, housing and opportunities. The investments we are making in Sarnia, including a new transit terminal, upgraded transit facilities and an expanded fleet, are helping deliver safer, more reliable and more accessible transit services while ensuring residents have dependable transportation options for years to come."

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation

"Public transit is an important part of a growing and connected community. By upgrading transit facilities, expanding the fleet and improving accessibility, these investments are making it easier for residents to get where they need to go while supporting Sarnia's long-term growth and prosperity."

Bob Bailey, MPP for Sarnia--Lambton

"We are pleased that this funding was approved in time to support the successful completion of these projects throughout 2024 and 2025. This investment helped facilitate the renewal of our transit services and strengthen our downtown core. We thank the Government of Canada for its ongoing commitment to public transportation and the communities it serves."

Mike Bradley, Sarnia Mayor

"This funding has been instrumental in renewing the transit fleet; enhancing our passenger experience at transit terminals; and improving accessibility for riders. Long-term funding programs like ICIP allow municipalities to develop multi-year budgets and effectively implement our capital programs to ensure our transit system continues to serve rider needs."

David Jackson, Sarnia General Manager of Engineering and Operations

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Backgrounder: Transit improvements in Sarnia

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $4,733,737 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is investing $3,741,240 and the City of Sarnia is contributing $2,749,866.

This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks that help improve service and transforms the way Canadians live, move, and work.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Ontario is investing nearly $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America.

Sarnia received $1,232,951 through the 2025-26 Ontario Gas Tax program. The Gas Tax program dedicates two cents for every litre of gasoline sold in Ontario to municipalities for public transportation. Municipalities can use Gas Tax funding for transit operating and capital expenditures.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada Plan – Building a Better Canada

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dakota Brasier, Director of Media RelationsOntario Minister of Transportation's Office, [email protected]; Steve Henschel, Communications Manager, City of Sarnia, 519-332-0527 ext. 3265, [email protected]