Building Canada strong by investing in William's Street Sanitary Pumping Station

NORTH MIDDLESEX, ON, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, the Federal government invests up to $3.8 million in the William Street Sanitary Pumping Station Expansion project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

The project will upgrade wastewater infrastructure serving the communities of Ailsa Craig and Nairn to address population growth, aging facilities, and increased demand on existing systems. The upgrades include improvements to the William Street pumping station, headworks building, force main, and Ailsa Craig wastewater treatment plant.

Once completed, the project will increase wastewater capacity, support planned residential growth, ensure compliance with environmental requirements, and provide reliable infrastructure to meet the long-term needs of the communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. The Government of Canada is building infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations – the type of infrastructure projects that support stronger, safer, more connected communities across the country."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This funding gives us the foundation we need to support future growth while continuing to provide high-quality services for our residents."

Mayor of North Middlesex, Brian Ropp

"This investment will strengthen critical infrastructure, support new housing, and help ensure North Middlesex is ready for continued growth while maintaining reliable services for residents."

Interim Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Infrastructure and Operations Samuel Shannon.

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3,850,000 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund and the provincial government is contributing $5,500,000.





Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams:



A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years;



A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and,



A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.





The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.





Indigenous and territorial applicants can submit a shovel-ready project under the Direct Delivery stream until August 12, 2026.





Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations, if applicable.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Felicia Sovereign, Manager of Economic Development & Community Engagement, Municipality of North Middlesex, [email protected], P: (519) 294-6244 x 3220 C: (519) 521-0059