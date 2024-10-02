TRANSFORMING THE POST-SECONDARY EXPERIENCE FOR INDIGENOUS STUDENTS IN CANADA

First Nations University of Canada and Co-operators announce the funding of a new Career Centre to provide Indigenous students with professional development resources

REGINA, SK, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) is partnering with Co-operators – through its philanthropic arm, Co-operators Community Funds – to transform the Indigenous student experience. Today, FNUniv announced that it is opening a Career Centre and Work-Integrated Learning Initiative that will connect Indigenous students with essential career development tools, education, and programming in a way that is aligned with their teachings and values.

The Centre has the unique advantage of being designed, used, and managed by Indigenous students and staff, creating an authentic, tangible way to bridge the gap between Indigenous students, graduates and meaningful job opportunities.

In partnership with Co-operators, the new Career Centre and Work-Integrated-Learning Initiative will establish a foundation of values-based learning that will give its current students and graduates, skills to chart a path to gainful employment. Co-operators has pledged a total of $390,000 over a period of 3-years, plus a commitment to hire 2 graduates from FNUniv each year from 2024-2027. Co-operators will also facilitate internship opportunities, develop financial literacy resources, and co-create mentorship programs that will link students and graduates with employers.

"At FNUniv, we recognize that education is not a singular path, but a journey rooted deeply in the interconnectedness of our histories, cultures, and communities. Our students, especially our Indigenous youth, bring with them a wealth of knowledge and resilience that we, as educators and leaders, are entrusted to nurture and expand," explains Dr. Jacqueline Ottmann, President of the First Nations University of Canada. "The establishment of the Career Centre and Work-Integrated Learning Initiative will be more than a centre and program. It will help in creating a bridge between tradition and innovation, and it will ensure that our students are equipped with the academic skills and holistic tools to thrive in a contemporary, fast-paced, and everchanging work environment. This space will honour our students' cultural identities and prepare them for professional readiness and growth in the workplace. Co-operators has partnered with First Nations University of Canada to create strong pathways between our university and the workforce – to employment – where they can contribute to their chosen profession, and consequently, our communities, province, and nation."

The University will prioritize workplace readiness by creating connections between Indigenous youth and employers. The Centre will empower students with knowledge, wellness, and professional development using a work-integrated-learning approach and practical tools like job coaching, resume workshops, interview coaching, mentorship, networking events, career guidance, and a job board.

"We are inspired by the First Nations University of Canada's profound commitment and impact in ensuring generations of today, and generations of tomorrow, learn and embrace Indigenous history, culture and artistic heritage through high-quality education," says Rob Wesseling, President and CEO, Co-operators. "We're grateful for the opportunity to create meaningful connection with First Nations University of Canada and its communities to ensure generations of Indigenous youth have equitable access to sustainable employment."

